Whoopi Goldberg Confesses to Leaking Fake Gossip to Expose a Mole on 'The View': 'We Did That to See Who Was Talking'
Daytime talk show host Whoopi Goldberg disclosed the existence of a covert intelligence branch within The View's operations.
In a recent discussion on the popular talk show, Goldberg and Joy Behar discussed the detrimental effects of gossip within the entertainment industry and the the 68-year-old actress confessed to leaking fake gossip to weed out a mole behind the scenes.
"You know what I like to do? I like to try to catch a gossip. Because what you can do is you can plant false information and see if it makes its way around," conservative co-host and former Donald Trump White House associate Alyssa Farah Griffin said, which set Goldberg off.
"We have done that, we have done that," Goldberg repeated, looking toward a confused Behar. "We did that to see who was talking. Yeah."
Sunny Hostin laughed, "Now, you see, that's a little bit of gossip I would like to know about."
During the era of Meghan McCain on the program, several press leaks emerged, with Page Six stories mentioning alleged conflicts among the remaining co-hosts. McCain's departure from the show in 2021 was followed by public criticism of the program and her former colleagues.
As OK! previously reported, the daughter of the late John McCain recently claimed that her replacement, Ana Navarro, is a "surrogate for the Biden campaign."
She grew furious after the panel compared her to the president's son Hunter Biden.
"I've never been accused of a crime in my life, I've never touched a drug in my life, I've never gone to rehab, I've never cheated on anyone I've ever dated because when I was growing up, my parents said, 'Don't lie, steal, or cheat, and everything else is fair game,'" McCain told her listeners on her podcast.
"I didn't realize when I signed up to be on The View that I'd be talked about years and years after, on the show, by people I used to work with."
Goldberg previously admitted wanting out of a group chat with the other co-hosts.
Back in January 2024, Griffin asked whether there’s a text chain she’s not included in. Hostin admitted there had been one in the past but noted that Goldberg would “gladly” give up her spot for Griffin.
“I feel like Michael Corleone, because I take myself off the group texts,” Goldberg quipped in response, to which Hostin replied, “And Joy puts you right back on.”