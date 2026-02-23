Whoopi Goldberg Cracks Up 'The View' Co-Hosts by Accidentally Calling Episode's Guest 'Dr. Jennifer Aniston': Watch the Flub

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Co-Hosts Discuss Punch the Monkey

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg appeared on 'The View' virtually, as she was 'snowed in.'

Goldberg explained how zookeepers gave Punch an orangutan plush to bond with since his mother rejected him and he was being "buliled" by other primates. Fortunately, Punch wound up finding other monkeys to be with, as he was filmed being embraced by a female primate. Navarro questioned of the situation, "Why aren't these zookeepers protecting Punch and putting him in a padded room?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' co-hosts wondered why zookeepers couldn't intervene in Punch's situation.

"I can tell you why, because they can't interfere," Goldberg explained, to which a passionate Navarro replied, "Yes they can! Yes they can, Whoopi! They should!" "He's already in captivity, come on," Carpenter noted. "No. 1, you guys, do you want the answer? I'm telling you the reason they don't do it," the Sister Act star said. "They don't do it because they have to let it play out the way it would play out in the wild. It's just the way it is."

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg's Mistake

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/youtube The actress accidentally said she was going to ask 'Dr. Jennifer Aniston' for her thoughts — though she meant Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

"But, you know what? You know who I'm going to ask this question to? When we come back, Dr. Jennifer Aniston is going to be with us, and I'm going to ask her what she thinks," the EGOT winner stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ana Navarro called out Whoopi Goldberg's mistake while Sara Haines cracked up.

Navarro noted of her mistake, "It's not Aniston! Ashton!" causing Haines to crack up. "I know. Thanks! Thanks Ana! We'll be right back," Goldberg said as the show cut to commercial.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses the Flub

Source: @theview/youtube The EGOT winner acknowledged her flub when the show returned from commercial.