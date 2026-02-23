or
BREAKING NEWS
Whoopi Goldberg Cracks Up 'The View' Co-Hosts by Accidentally Calling Episode's Guest 'Dr. Jennifer Aniston': Watch the Flub

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Aniston
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Whoopi Goldberg corrected herself after a commercial break.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Updated 5:59 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg accidentally referred to Dr. Jennifer Ashton as "Dr. Jennifer Aniston" on the Monday, February 23, episode of The View.

Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and guest co-host Amanda Carpenter were all in the studio despite the NYC blizzard, but since the actress was "snowed in," she appeared on the show virtually from her home. (Joy Behar doesn't film Monday episodes and Alyssa Farah Griffin is on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child on February 10.)

Everything was going fine until the ladies began discussing the adorable monkey Punch, who went viral online.

'The View' Co-Hosts Discuss Punch the Monkey

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg appeared on 'The View' virtually, as she was 'snowed in.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg appeared on 'The View' virtually, as she was 'snowed in.'

Goldberg explained how zookeepers gave Punch an orangutan plush to bond with since his mother rejected him and he was being "buliled" by other primates. Fortunately, Punch wound up finding other monkeys to be with, as he was filmed being embraced by a female primate.

Navarro questioned of the situation, "Why aren't these zookeepers protecting Punch and putting him in a padded room?"

Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' co-hosts wondered why zookeepers couldn't intervene in Punch's situation.

"I can tell you why, because they can't interfere," Goldberg explained, to which a passionate Navarro replied, "Yes they can! Yes they can, Whoopi! They should!"

"He's already in captivity, come on," Carpenter noted.

"No. 1, you guys, do you want the answer? I'm telling you the reason they don't do it," the Sister Act star said. "They don't do it because they have to let it play out the way it would play out in the wild. It's just the way it is."

Ana Navarro Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg's Mistake

Whoopi Goldberg

Photo of The actress accidentally said she was going to ask 'Dr. Jennifer Aniston' for her thoughts — though she meant Dr. Jennifer Ashton.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress accidentally said she was going to ask 'Dr. Jennifer Aniston' for her thoughts — though she meant Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

"But, you know what? You know who I'm going to ask this question to? When we come back, Dr. Jennifer Aniston is going to be with us, and I'm going to ask her what she thinks," the EGOT winner stated.

Photo of Ana Navarro called out Whoopi Goldberg's mistake while Sara Haines cracked up.
Source: mega

Ana Navarro called out Whoopi Goldberg's mistake while Sara Haines cracked up.

Navarro noted of her mistake, "It's not Aniston! Ashton!" causing Haines to crack up.

"I know. Thanks! Thanks Ana! We'll be right back," Goldberg said as the show cut to commercial.

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses the Flub

Photo of The EGOT winner acknowledged her flub when the show returned from commercial.
Source: @theview/youtube

The EGOT winner acknowledged her flub when the show returned from commercial.

"Welcome back. I just want to point out that I called my friend, the great primate specialist Dr. Jen, 'Jennifer Aniston,' and Dr. Jennifer Aniston said to tell y'all I was correct," Goldberg shared of her answer. "It's to not create a new situation in the monkey enclosure."

"Please welcome back, and don't get it wrong," Goldberg said as she introduced her, causing herself to laugh. "OBGYN and obesity physician Dr. Jennifer Ashton."

