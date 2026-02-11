The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Gives Birth to Her First Child After Going Into Labor Early
Feb. 11 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin is a mom!
On the Wednesday, February 11, episode of The View, Griffin's costar announced she and husband Justin Griffin welcomed their first child together the day prior.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Gives Birth
"The first thing we want to do is start by congratulating Alyssa and her husband Justin on the birth of their baby boy," Whoopi Goldberg shared. "He weighed in at 7 lbs. and 19 and a half inches. Both mom and baby are doing well. I'm sure they're tired, but they're doing well."
The couple named their little one Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.
"Where's the confetti? I thought we were having confetti?" Joy Behar asked, to which Sara Haines laughed and replied, "We didn't push babies out, she did!"
The new mom posted on her Instagram about the exciting news as well, writing, "Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. arrived last night. We're overjoyed and so grateful for all the well wishes!"
The TV Star Went Into Labor Early
Alyssa had skipped the February 10 episode of the talk show due to going into labor early.
"She's at the hospital right now!" Goldberg exclaimed on the Tuesday show. "And we are wishing her the best as she waits for her baby boy to arrive."
Alyssa previously revealed her due date was February 19, but doctors predicted the baby would "arrive slightly early." Her maternity leave was set to begin on February 13.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Struggled With Infertility
Alyssa previously admitted she was struggling to conceive, so she and Justin turned to IVF. It wasn't until they started the process that she discovered she had endometriosis.
"I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process," she revealed in an interview. "So that just added to the complications."
Alyssa didn't get pregnant until their fifth IVF round.
"First and foremost, I have the best partner in the world," she gushed of how she dealt with the stress. "Like they say, marry your best friend, and Justin is mine."
"The View is hard work, and luckily I had the flexibility of the schedule to make early morning appointments in Midtown before racing to do the show," she explained. "And my husband, he was there for me throughout it all, by my side at the doctor's, right there with me."
"There were a couple of times I was an absolute monster! IVF, it was an emotional roller coaster," she noted. "My first round wasn't bad but I got over-confident and started my second right away, and let me tell you, it's unlike anything I've experienced. You do feel somewhat out of control with your own body. It's hard to balance the hormones of it all, especially when you're not getting the best news after a cycle."