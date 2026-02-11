or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Alyssa Farah Griffin
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Gives Birth to Her First Child After Going Into Labor Early

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: mega

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband, Justin Griffin, have welcomed their first child together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin is a mom!

On the Wednesday, February 11, episode of The View, Griffin's costar announced she and husband Justin Griffin welcomed their first child together the day prior.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Gives Birth

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg announced that costar Alyssa Farah Griffin gave birth to a baby boy.

"The first thing we want to do is start by congratulating Alyssa and her husband Justin on the birth of their baby boy," Whoopi Goldberg shared. "He weighed in at 7 lbs. and 19 and a half inches. Both mom and baby are doing well. I'm sure they're tired, but they're doing well."

The couple named their little one Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The TV star and her husband named their bundle of joy Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

The TV star and her husband named their bundle of joy Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.

"Where's the confetti? I thought we were having confetti?" Joy Behar asked, to which Sara Haines laughed and replied, "We didn't push babies out, she did!"

The new mom posted on her Instagram about the exciting news as well, writing, "Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. arrived last night. We're overjoyed and so grateful for all the well wishes!"

Article continues below advertisement

The TV Star Went Into Labor Early

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin skipped filming for 'The View' on February 10 because she went into labor.
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin skipped filming for 'The View' on February 10 because she went into labor.

Alyssa had skipped the February 10 episode of the talk show due to going into labor early.

"She's at the hospital right now!" Goldberg exclaimed on the Tuesday show. "And we are wishing her the best as she waits for her baby boy to arrive."

Alyssa previously revealed her due date was February 19, but doctors predicted the baby would "arrive slightly early." Her maternity leave was set to begin on February 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Struggled With Infertility

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin underwent five rounds of IVF to get pregnant.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

Alyssa Farah Griffin underwent five rounds of IVF to get pregnant.

Alyssa previously admitted she was struggling to conceive, so she and Justin turned to IVF. It wasn't until they started the process that she discovered she had endometriosis.

"I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process," she revealed in an interview. "So that just added to the complications."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The mom-of-one praised her husband for being 'the best partner' during the difficult IVF process.
Source: @alyssafarah/instagram

The mom-of-one praised her husband for being 'the best partner' during the difficult IVF process.

Alyssa didn't get pregnant until their fifth IVF round.

"First and foremost, I have the best partner in the world," she gushed of how she dealt with the stress. "Like they say, marry your best friend, and Justin is mine."

"The View is hard work, and luckily I had the flexibility of the schedule to make early morning appointments in Midtown before racing to do the show," she explained. "And my husband, he was there for me throughout it all, by my side at the doctor's, right there with me."

"There were a couple of times I was an absolute monster! IVF, it was an emotional roller coaster," she noted. "My first round wasn't bad but I got over-confident and started my second right away, and let me tell you, it's unlike anything I've experienced. You do feel somewhat out of control with your own body. It's hard to balance the hormones of it all, especially when you're not getting the best news after a cycle."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.