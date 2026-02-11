The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Gives Birth to Her First Child After Going Into Labor Early

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin is a mom! On the Wednesday, February 11, episode of The View, Griffin's costar announced she and husband Justin Griffin welcomed their first child together the day prior.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Gives Birth

Congratulations to our @AlyssaFarah Griffin and her husband, Justin, on the birth of their baby boy Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ycr1ifLivR — The View (@TheView) February 11, 2026 Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg announced that costar Alyssa Farah Griffin gave birth to a baby boy.

"The first thing we want to do is start by congratulating Alyssa and her husband Justin on the birth of their baby boy," Whoopi Goldberg shared. "He weighed in at 7 lbs. and 19 and a half inches. Both mom and baby are doing well. I'm sure they're tired, but they're doing well." The couple named their little one Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.

"Where's the confetti? I thought we were having confetti?" Joy Behar asked, to which Sara Haines laughed and replied, "We didn't push babies out, she did!" The new mom posted on her Instagram about the exciting news as well, writing, "Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. arrived last night. We're overjoyed and so grateful for all the well wishes!"

The TV Star Went Into Labor Early

Alyssa had skipped the February 10 episode of the talk show due to going into labor early. "She's at the hospital right now!" Goldberg exclaimed on the Tuesday show. "And we are wishing her the best as she waits for her baby boy to arrive." Alyssa previously revealed her due date was February 19, but doctors predicted the baby would "arrive slightly early." Her maternity leave was set to begin on February 13.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Struggled With Infertility

Source: @alyssafarah/instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin underwent five rounds of IVF to get pregnant.

Alyssa previously admitted she was struggling to conceive, so she and Justin turned to IVF. It wasn't until they started the process that she discovered she had endometriosis. "I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process," she revealed in an interview. "So that just added to the complications."

Source: @alyssafarah/instagram The mom-of-one praised her husband for being 'the best partner' during the difficult IVF process.