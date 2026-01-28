'You're Not Helping!': Whoopi Goldberg Curses While Demanding ICE Leave Minneapolis After Killing 2 People — Watch
Jan. 28 2026, Updated 4:48 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg is fed up with the tragedies going down in Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid the ICE raids.
On the Wednesday, January 28, episode of The View, the co-host explained that the chaos in the town— which includes two deaths this month — is only continuing to get worse.
'Where Is the Line if the Sand?'
"Look, I have been b------- about this for months — for months — that if we don’t start paying attention, nothing is going to change. And we kept saying, ‘Where is the line in the sand?'" she asked.
"And people are starting to say, ‘Well wait a minute, you said this was for people who were bad. We were going to get people who were bad and we were putting them out of the country,'" she noted. "Instead, we’re finding that you’re putting out children, you’re putting out families."
Whoopi Goldberg Gives Demands to ICE
The actress then issued two demands to ICE.
"Ya’ll need to get out of Minneapolis. You’re not helping," she stated. "The other thing you need to do is you need to stop not being truthful. Everyone now doesn’t trust you, and everyone’s phone is out, and we are seeing things we should not be seeing."
"Little kids should not have to see people getting shot on the streets of this country. This is not some backwater. This is America," the EGOT winner continued. "So if you keep talking about, ‘Oh, we have to take our country back.’ Yeah, the people, for midterms, are going to take their country back, because they’re tired of this."
Whoopi Goldberg Targets Kristi Noem
On other recent episodes of the hit talk show, Goldberg lashed out at Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for claiming that a woman named Renee Good was shot by ICE because she was a domestic terrorist trying to run over an ICE agent with her car.
"This is not the first time Kristi Noem has lied to the American people. She’s continuously repeated the lie that ICE didn’t sweep up U.S. citizens in their raids, she lied about whether military vets were deported, and in December, an Illinois Congresswoman called out Noem for lying to Congress on the border and continuously violating court orders," she pointed out.
“So she’s a liar," responded Joy Behar, to which her costar replied, "Yes, she is."
"Jumping to domestic terrorism, jumping to saying that multiple people were threatened or saying, 'that's not what I saw in the video,' that is now how it should happen and it makes this a tinder box and it's not right," added Alyssa Farah Griffin.