'Hit the Brakes on the Botox ASAP': Kristi Noem Mocked for Allegedly Going Overboard on Plastic Surgery in Shocking TV Appearance

Kristi Noem found herself under intense scrutiny after her latest TV appearance. During her January 6 appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, the DHS Secretary discussed ICE investigations into tax fraud in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. While addressing serious topics, Noem wore a black baseball cap with her signature brown hair extensions visible underneath, paired with a black long-sleeve top.

Source: Fox News Kristi Noem faced backlash after her Fox News appearance.

However, viewers seemed far more focused on her appearance than her message. With dramatic smokey eye makeup and sharply defined eyebrows, social media users quickly zeroed in on what they described as noticeable changes to her look. One person reacted on X by asking, “What is happening with Kristi Noem’s face?” alongside a clip from her Fox News interview.

Another commenter didn’t hold back, urging, “Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP, Kristi.” A third speculated about recent cosmetic work, writing, “She got re-yassified over the holidays! Looks like more filler in the cheeks, as well as microbladed eyebrows.”

what is happening with Kristi Noem’s face? https://t.co/c4nmfcLSCk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026 Source: Fox News

“She has Mar-A-Lago-Itis. it's contagious and so far incurable,” another user added.

Source: Fox News Viewers focused more on Kristi Noem's look than her message.

The reaction reignited conversations about the so-called “Mar-a-Lago face,” a term used to describe the ultra-smooth, exaggerated cosmetic look often associated with prominent MAGA figures like Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz. Plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe told Daily Mail that since Trump’s second presidential term, interest in Mar-a-Lago-inspired cosmetic procedures has surged. According to Rowe, many of his clients said they believe Noem looks “wonderful.”

Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP Kristi pic.twitter.com/Ch67BnihPi — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 7, 2026 Source: @SpencerHakimian/X

In fact, he noted that some patients specifically request procedures inspired by Noem’s look — proving that what one person considers overdone, another sees as aspirational.

Source: MEGA Plastic surgeons said cosmetic trends have shifted recently.

Dr. Anita Kulkarni, another plastic surgeon, has noticed the same shift. “Before this second Trump term, I just didn’t see a lot of patients coming in making unreasonable requests,” Kulkarni told Axios. Since the inauguration, she’s received at least half a dozen similar inquiries — not a massive number, but enough to stand out."

She explained that patients don’t usually ask for “Mar-a-Lago face” outright. Instead, the red flag appears when someone with already visible lip filler comes in requesting even more. “I have to say: ‘I cannot put any more in there safely. To my eye, if I put any more in there, you’re going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent. I have to say no in a way that I have never seen before,” she shared.

Source: MEGA Critics urged Kristi Noem to 'hit the brakes' when it comes to having cosmetic procedures.