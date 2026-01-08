'Hit the Brakes on the Botox ASAP': Kristi Noem Mocked for Allegedly Going Overboard on Plastic Surgery in Shocking TV Appearance
Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:16 a.m. ET
Kristi Noem found herself under intense scrutiny after her latest TV appearance.
During her January 6 appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, the DHS Secretary discussed ICE investigations into tax fraud in Minneapolis and other parts of the country. While addressing serious topics, Noem wore a black baseball cap with her signature brown hair extensions visible underneath, paired with a black long-sleeve top.
However, viewers seemed far more focused on her appearance than her message. With dramatic smokey eye makeup and sharply defined eyebrows, social media users quickly zeroed in on what they described as noticeable changes to her look.
One person reacted on X by asking, “What is happening with Kristi Noem’s face?” alongside a clip from her Fox News interview.
Another commenter didn’t hold back, urging, “Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP, Kristi.”
A third speculated about recent cosmetic work, writing, “She got re-yassified over the holidays! Looks like more filler in the cheeks, as well as microbladed eyebrows.”
“She has Mar-A-Lago-Itis. it's contagious and so far incurable,” another user added.
The reaction reignited conversations about the so-called “Mar-a-Lago face,” a term used to describe the ultra-smooth, exaggerated cosmetic look often associated with prominent MAGA figures like Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe told Daily Mail that since Trump’s second presidential term, interest in Mar-a-Lago-inspired cosmetic procedures has surged. According to Rowe, many of his clients said they believe Noem looks “wonderful.”
In fact, he noted that some patients specifically request procedures inspired by Noem’s look — proving that what one person considers overdone, another sees as aspirational.
Dr. Anita Kulkarni, another plastic surgeon, has noticed the same shift.
“Before this second Trump term, I just didn’t see a lot of patients coming in making unreasonable requests,” Kulkarni told Axios. Since the inauguration, she’s received at least half a dozen similar inquiries — not a massive number, but enough to stand out."
She explained that patients don’t usually ask for “Mar-a-Lago face” outright. Instead, the red flag appears when someone with already visible lip filler comes in requesting even more.
“I have to say: ‘I cannot put any more in there safely. To my eye, if I put any more in there, you’re going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent. I have to say no in a way that I have never seen before,” she shared.
Kulkarni added that layering fresh filler too quickly can lead to uneven texture and visible lumpiness — something she refuses to risk.
“My aesthetic doesn’t necessarily have to be your aesthetic for me to give you what you want,” she said. “But when you go outside the range of what a normal human face should look like, that’s not a place I’m willing to go.”