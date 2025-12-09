or
BREAKING NEWS
Whoopi Goldberg Shockingly Disses 'The View' Mid-Episode as She Questions Why They're Discussing a 'Really Dumb Topic': Watch

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg insulted her own show!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg mocked The View in the midst of the live Tuesday, December 9, episode.

The star laughed and got frustrated when she introduced a topic to her co-hosts, admitting she found the whole segment "dumb" to discuss.

Whoopi Goldberg Laughs at Topic on 'The View'

Photo of On 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg admitted she thought the topic they were talking about was 'really dumb.'
Source: @theview/x

On 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg admitted she thought the topic they were talking about was 'really dumb.'

"Hitting 'like' on s--- social media photos may get you in trouble with your significant other and now it can even be used against you in court. In a landmark ruling, a Turkish court decided that 'liking' other women’s social media posts can be used as evidence in divorce proceedings. The case found that a man undermined marital trust by repeatedly 'liking' other women’s photos online," the actress stated as she started laughing.

"What do you think of this ruling? Is this grounds for divorce?" she followed up in a robotic voice.

Photo of Sunny Hostin enjoyed the discussion despite her costar's diss.
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin enjoyed the discussion despite her costar's diss.

Co-host Sunny Hostin didn't see the humor in it, sharing right away, "I like this ruling a lot. I think it needs to maybe be reviewed here in the United States."

"Nooo," countered one of her costars.

"Yeah. I think it's very disrespectful. Why are you 'liking' that?" she asked.

"Because I’m married, not blind!" quipped Sara Haines.

'This Is a Really Dumb Thing'

The View

Source: @theview/x

The comedian said she didn't 'understand' why they were debating the topic.

Goldberg pointed out the problem with the new ruling but then realized she was getting worked up over nothing.

"This is like a really dumb thing. And why we’re discussing it when it doesn’t happen here in the United States, I don’t understand!" the EGOT winner declared.

Despite that sentiment, they continued on with the topic, with Haines noting she's "really loose with my fire emoji" — something that visibly confused the comedian.

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Confused by Emoji Meaning

Photo of Goldberg was confused when Sara Haines admitted she uses the fire emoji often.
Source: @theviewx

Goldberg was confused when Sara Haines admitted she uses the fire emoji often.

"I'm sorry, sorry — what?" Goldberg asked.

"There's a fire emoji, it means hot," she clarified. "But I use it for men, women. It's not about s--- photos, it's when someone looks fierce, I think they should know it. I love telling people that when they look great, they look great."

"I’ve never looked at what [my husband] Max 'likes,'" she added. "He’s never looked at what I 'liked.'"

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin would only be upset if her husband 'liked' hot photos of women he knew personally.
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin would only be upset if her husband 'liked' hot photos of women he knew personally.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who's currently expecting her first child with her spouse, gave her two cents as well.

"I know my husband thinks Dua Lipa is hot — I'm not super offended by that. I think Dua Lipa is hot," Griffin reasoned. "But if it was someone we knew personally and he was 'liking' all of her photos..."

