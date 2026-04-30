Whoopi Goldberg Tells Donald Trump He Can Fly to the Moon on Artemis Mission as Long as 'They Left You Up There'

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Whoopi Goldberg earned a round of applause on The View when she suggested Donald Trump leave the planet. On the Thursday, April 30, episode of the show, the cast was discussing the Artemis II astronauts' recent visit to the White House, where the politician declared he would be capable of embarking on a trip to outer space. "To get in there, you have to be very smart, have to do a lot of things physically good," he said, as seen in a video played on the ABC series. "So I would have had no trouble making it, I'm physically very, very good."

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Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg poked fun at Donald Trump after he asked if a president can travel to outer space.

He also asked a NASA staffer if a president is "allowed to go up in one of these missions?" On The View, Goldberg quipped, "You could go up there — if they left you up there." "You can drive around on the moon on the rover, but I don't think you would really qualify because you need a master's degree in STEM fields," the comedian pointed out to the POTUS. "You don't have any master's degrees."

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'You Have to Have Skills'

Source: @theview/x Whoopi Goldberg listed some of the qualifications needed to go to space.

Goldberg listed other qualifications needed, such as two years of related professional experience or at least 1,000 hours on a jet aircraft. "And you have to have skills in leadership, teamwork and communications," she added as everyone laughed. "I'll tell you what he does have: He's got five deferments, I don't think that's allowed," Joy Behar joked, referring to Trump receiving deferments so he never had to serve in the armed forces.

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Joy Behar Wants J.D. Vance to Join Donald Trump in Space

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TRUMP CLAIMS HE COULD HAVE BEEN AN ASTRONAUT: 'The View' co-hosts react to Pres. Trump's comments as he welcomed the crew of Artemis II to the Oval Office on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/EAvdaY4Yy8 — The View (@TheView) April 30, 2026 Source: @theview/x Joy Behar joked Donald Trump should go to Jupiter instead since its 'further away' than the moon.

"Take [J.D.] Vance and that Mike Johnson with you," Behar suggested. "I hear that Jupiter is lovely this time of year. Maybe Jupiter, because the moon is not that far. Jupiter is further away." "Don't they have to wear a helmet? That's going to mess up his hair," she joked of Trump.

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Donald Trump Called Out NASA Administrator's Ears

Source: @theview/x Donald Trump awkwardly commented on NASA administrator Jared Isaacman's ears during the White House meeting.

The co-hosts also highlighted Trump's awkward backward compliment to NASA administrator Jared Isaacman. During the meeting in the Oval Office, they discussed NASA HQ possibly relocating, to which the president said, "Well, the best man to tell you that is the man standing right over here." "You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours? He’s got great hearing, you know," he quipped of Isaacman's large ears. "He’s got super hearing."

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Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin stuck out her own ears as she sympathized with Jared Isaacman.