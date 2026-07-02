Whoopi Goldberg Relaxes on Luxurious Italy Vacation During Hiatus From 'The View' as Talk Show Battles FCC: See Scenic Photos

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Whoopi Goldberg is getting some R&R while on a break from The View. Amid the series' hiatus, the actress posted a scenic photo from a vacation in Italy on Thursday, July 2. The snap showed Goldberg sitting outside on a gorgeous patio, soaking up the sunshine.

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Whoopi Goldberg Showed Off Her 'Stunning' View

Source: @whoopigoldberg/instagram Whoopi Goldberg is in Italy while 'The View' is on a hiatus.

"Sitting in the Tuscan sun — don’t worry Sicily I’ll be back," she captioned the post. "This hotel is top notch!" On her Instagram Story, the talk show co-host, 70, showed off more of the views from her hotel, Casa Castello Del Nero, which she couldn't stop raving about. "It is stunning," she gushed of the surroundings. "Olive trees, fruit trees, whatever you think of when you think of Tuscany is everything that I'm looking at."

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'This Is Where You Want to Come'

Source: @whoopigoldberg/instagram Whoopi Goldberg snapped a photo with the chef making her dinner.

"If you've never been to Tuscany, and this is my first trip, this is really where you want to come," the mom-of-one insisted, noting the service and people were "amazing" and the area is "gorgeous." The camera then panned to her "newest friend," a bird sitting on the roof. Goldberg also took a photo with "incredible chef" Yannick Alléno, who was preparing her dinner.

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Source: @whoopigoldberg/instagram The trip marked the actress' first time in Tuscany, Italy.

The View will begin airing live episodes after the Fourth of July weekend. The popular program has been dealing with drama involving the Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who is investigating whether the ABC series has violated the equal time rule, which mandates that programs give equal opportunity to competing politicians. It's also being debated as to whether The View is considered a "bonafide" news program.

'The View' Fights Back

Source: @thview/youtube 'The View' is under investigation by the FCC.