Whoopi Goldberg Relaxes on Luxurious Italy Vacation During Hiatus From 'The View' as Talk Show Battles FCC: See Scenic Photos
July 2 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg is getting some R&R while on a break from The View.
Amid the series' hiatus, the actress posted a scenic photo from a vacation in Italy on Thursday, July 2. The snap showed Goldberg sitting outside on a gorgeous patio, soaking up the sunshine.
Whoopi Goldberg Showed Off Her 'Stunning' View
"Sitting in the Tuscan sun — don’t worry Sicily I’ll be back," she captioned the post. "This hotel is top notch!"
On her Instagram Story, the talk show co-host, 70, showed off more of the views from her hotel, Casa Castello Del Nero, which she couldn't stop raving about.
"It is stunning," she gushed of the surroundings. "Olive trees, fruit trees, whatever you think of when you think of Tuscany is everything that I'm looking at."
'This Is Where You Want to Come'
"If you've never been to Tuscany, and this is my first trip, this is really where you want to come," the mom-of-one insisted, noting the service and people were "amazing" and the area is "gorgeous."
The camera then panned to her "newest friend," a bird sitting on the roof.
Goldberg also took a photo with "incredible chef" Yannick Alléno, who was preparing her dinner.
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The View will begin airing live episodes after the Fourth of July weekend.
The popular program has been dealing with drama involving the Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who is investigating whether the ABC series has violated the equal time rule, which mandates that programs give equal opportunity to competing politicians.
It's also being debated as to whether The View is considered a "bonafide" news program.
'The View' Fights Back
The investigation has been accused of being politically motivated since Goldberg and her co-hosts frequently criticize Donald Trump and his administration.
The talk show has aired messages during commercials encouraging fans to take a stand, expressing: "The View has welcomed your favorite guests and covered the issues you care about for nearly thirty years. Now the FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show. Tell the FCC to let the viewers decide."
Carr has said of the situation, "We ultimately make a decision based on the facts and the law. What matters is the merits of what people are saying. What are the facts they’re bringing to bear? What are the legal arguments that they are making?"