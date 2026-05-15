'The View' Faces FCC Scrutiny as ABC Pushes Back Against Federal Investigation

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A long-running daytime staple is at the center of a growing clash between media companies and federal regulators, as The View faces renewed scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission. The dispute, which has drawn in Disney executives, FCC officials, and political figures, centers on whether the ABC talk show should continue to qualify for a key exemption under federal “equal time” rules, which allow programs to host political candidates without necessarily giving the same airtime to their opponents.

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What Triggered the Investigation

Source: MEGA Brendan Carr questioned the show’s protected news status.

The latest controversy stems from an appearance by Texas state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, on The View. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has questioned whether the show still qualifies as a “bona fide” news program, a designation that historically shields it from equal-time requirements. If that classification were revoked, networks could be forced to offer comparable airtime to competing candidates, which could significantly alter how political guests are booked across television. ABC has strongly pushed back, arguing that the FCC’s actions threaten decades of established precedent and could chill protected speech. In a recent filing, the network warned that the agency’s approach risks “viewpoint discrimination and retaliatory targeting,” particularly as scrutiny appears focused on programming critical of President Donald Trump.

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Disney, the FCC and a Broader Fight

Source: The View/YOUTUBE Disney accused regulators of targeting critical programming.

The dispute has expanded beyond a single show. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the agency’s lone Democrat, accused the Trump administration of using regulatory power to “punish and intimidate” ABC and parent company Disney, calling the investigation part of a broader effort to pressure media companies.

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Source: MEGA FCC pressure could affect political guest bookings.

Gomez praised Disney for resisting that pressure, writing that the company is “choosing courage over capitulation” in the face of what she described as a “sustained, coordinated campaign of censorship and control.” The FCC has taken additional steps affecting ABC, including an accelerated review of its broadcast licenses, which the network says are unrelated to legitimate regulatory concerns and instead reflect political retaliation.

Why the Stakes Are High

Source: MEGA The issue raised concerns about equal-time broadcast rules.