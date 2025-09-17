or
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Butt Heads on 'The View,' Argue Over Whether Americans Are 'Screwed' Under Current Government: Watch

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg got passionate when she argued with Joy Behar's pessimistic opinion.

Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar got into a bit of a tiff on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of The View.

As the women discussed their intense dislike for Donald Trump's appointed FBI Director, Kash Patel, Behar admitted she's losing hope for the future of the country.

Joy Behar Calls Out 'Incompetent' Government Employees

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg disagreed with Joy Behar's remark that Americans are 'screwed' because of the Trump administration's decisions.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg disagreed with Joy Behar's remark that Americans are 'screwed' because of the Trump administration's decisions.

"I feel like we're trapped in a bad movie. We've got a bunch of incompetent people running the country and we're like a bunch of sitting ducks," she shared, calling out and dissing people such as "the brain worm" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and SignalGate starter Pete Hegseth.

"There’s no end to the incompetence that we are experiencing as Americans," she insisted. "I can almost not even talk about individual situations like this because the overall picture and the elephant in the room is that we’re screwed."

Whoopi Goldberg Counters Joy Behar's Remarks

However, Goldberg countered, "No, we’re not screwed," to which the famous redhead stated, "I know you say that every day, but I feel like we are."

"I say it everyday and yet we are still standing," the EGOT winner insisted, prompting Behar to mutter in a low voice, "Just barely."

Photo of Behar argued with her costar, who claimed Americans are still 'up.'
Source: @theview/x

Behar argued with her costar, who claimed Americans are still 'up.'

"Yeah, but we’re up!" the Ghost actress emphasized. "Listen, lots of us have been down. We know what down is. It takes a lot to ruin a country. Because people wake up...."

"But Whoopi, it’s only since January. He’s got another three years to go!" Behar argued of Trump's second term in office.

'I Don't See Anybody Breaking'

Photo of the EGOT winner doesn't believe American are 'breaking.'
Source: @theview/x

The EGOT winner doesn't believe American are 'breaking.'

"People are making changes and adapting in a situation that is meant for us to give up. It's put out there. It's put out that they are doing things to grind us down. I see people bending, but I don’t see anybody breaking. I don't see people breaking," Goldberg noted. "That is what gives me the strength to keep standing."

The live audience reacted by giving the Sister Act alum a round of applause.

"They come for us all the time, but we're standing and we're still here," the mom-of-one declared. "God bless the Constitution. She’s holding. I don’t know for how long. But she has not broken yet."

"Because if I make the decision that says is not handle-able, then what is our alternative?" she pondered. "We need to demand a lot of stuff."

