Trump Admin Descends Into Chaos: Pete Hegseth Shared Military Plans in Second Signal Chat After Signalgate

Fresh off the heels of Signalgate, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is at it again, having shared details about a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen on a Signal group chat including his wife, lawyer and brother.

While three people confirmed the news to CNN, they noted some of his closest advisors have become concerned with his judgment, including Hegseth’s former press secretary, John Ullyot.

Hegseth also fired three senior officials, who reportedly were also concerned, including his top adviser Dan Caldwell, deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and chief of staff to the deputy secretary of defense, Colin Carroll, in mid-April.