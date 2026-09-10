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Whoopi Goldberg Reveals 'the One Question' She 'Wanted' to Ask Ted Cruz on 'The View' But Didn't

Ted Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Ted Cruz was on the September 9 episode of 'The View.'

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg admitted she held back a bit when Ted Cruz appeared as a guest on the Wednesday, September 9, episode of The View.

The next day on the program, the co-hosts were discussing the Republican midterm convention when the actress noted that it's possible for some states to be "purple" and not overwhelmingly Republican or Democrat. She went on to call out all politicians in general.

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg wanted to ask Ted Cruz, 'What is your job now? What do you do?'
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg wanted to ask Ted Cruz, 'What is your job now? What do you do?'

"The one question I wanted to ask yesterday, that I didn’t ask was, ‘What is your job now? What do you do?’" she explained of what she didn't say to Cruz. "Cause these guys... have they been to work? When is the last time anybody did anything?"

Alyssa Farah Griffin noted the Texas senator is actually "doing something good" in regards to restricting AI, to which the EGOT winner agreed, "He is doing something good. But where's the rest of them? Where is everybody?"

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photo of The actress asked why so many politicians haven't been more present prior to the midterm elections.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress asked why so many politicians haven't been more present prior to the midterm elections.

"I don't know," Sunny Hostin replied. "Where's Mitch McConnell?"

"Where is Mitch McConnell?" Goldberg emphasized. "Where is everybody?!"

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'The View' Audience Booed the Senator

photo of Ted Cruz appeared on 'The View' for the very first time.
Source: @theview/youtube

Ted Cruz appeared on 'The View' for the very first time.

Despite Cruz having different viewpoints than the show's co-hosts, things were amicable when he came to the table.

In fact, Goldberg scolded The View's live audience when they booed him after she first mentioned his name at the top of the Wednesday episode.

"Nuh-uh, no, no, no. You know what? Look…" the Ghost star warned the crowd.

Whoopi Goldberg Asked Fans to Be 'Respectful'

photo of The co-hosts also shared a few laughs with the senator despite discussing serious topics.
Source: @theview/youtube

The co-hosts also shared a few laughs with the senator despite discussing serious topics.

"This is a place where [the show's late creator] Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come. So we want people to come, and we want to engage them," Goldberg expressed. "We don’t agree with them always. We don’t jell with them always, but we are respectful and I know you will be too. I know you will."

"Sometimes you know stuff… it’s like a burp. It comes up and so just swallow it back down," she joked.

Despite debating important topics, Cruz and the women were also able to share a few laughs.

At one point, when the politician was asked to grade Donald Trump's economy, he replied, "I would give him an A" — prompting Joy Behar to quip to him, "No. No, come on. Come on, it’s us. It’s just us."

"I recognize that the day he came in, you guys didn’t like him, and you still don’t like him," he said. "That’s okay. That’s the beauty of democracy. You can have different views."

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