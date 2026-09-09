Whoopi Goldberg Scolds The View's Live Audience for Booing Ted Cruz: 'We Don’t Jell With Them Always, But We Are Respectful'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg scolded The View's live audience when they groaned after she mentioned Ted Cruz's name on the Wednesday, September 9, episode.
The co-host was explaining that the Texas Senator would be at the Republican National Convention later that day, but first, he was stopping by as a guest on their show.
'We Are Respectful'
"Nuh-uh, no, no, no. You know what? Look…" the actress stated as she heard boos.
"This is a place where [the show's late creator] Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come. So we want people to come, and we want to engage them," she noted. "We don’t agree with them always. We don’t jell with them always, but we are respectful and I know you will be too. I know you will."
"Sometimes you know stuff… it’s like a burp. It comes up and so just swallow it back down," Goldberg quipped of the reaction.
Ted Cruz and 'The View' Co-Hosts Butt Heads on the Economy
Things were relatively amicable between the show's co-hosts and Cruz, though their different viewpoints were constantly on display.
When Cruz was asked to grade Donald Trump's current economy, he replied, "I would give him an A" — an answer that didn't sit well with everyone else at the table.
"No. No, come on. Come on, it’s us," Joy Behar joked. "It’s just us."
"I recognize that the day he came in, you guys didn’t like him, and you still don’t like him," the politician responded. "That’s okay. That’s the beauty of democracy. You can have different views."
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The FCC Is Investigating 'The View'
The View has been under investigation by the FCC, as they were accused of not abiding by the equal time rule, which states bonafide news programs must give all political parties a platform.
However, Disney stated they received a "bona fide news exemption" more than two decades ago.
"The View's exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," their statement read.
"Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV," the statement continued. "The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."
The ABC program is currently in its 30th season.