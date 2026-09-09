or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > The View
OK LogoPolitics

Whoopi Goldberg Scolds The View's Live Audience for Booing Ted Cruz: 'We Don’t Jell With Them Always, But We Are Respectful'

Whoopi Goldberg, Ted Cruz
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg urged everyone to respect one another.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg scolded The View's live audience when they groaned after she mentioned Ted Cruz's name on the Wednesday, September 9, episode.

The co-host was explaining that the Texas Senator would be at the Republican National Convention later that day, but first, he was stopping by as a guest on their show.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Are Respectful'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Whoopi Goldberg told the audience to be 'respectful' of Ted Cruz regardless of their opinions about him.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg told the audience to be 'respectful' of Ted Cruz regardless of their opinions about him.

"Nuh-uh, no, no, no. You know what? Look…" the actress stated as she heard boos.

"This is a place where [the show's late creator] Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come. So we want people to come, and we want to engage them," she noted. "We don’t agree with them always. We don’t jell with them always, but we are respectful and I know you will be too. I know you will."

"Sometimes you know stuff… it’s like a burp. It comes up and so just swallow it back down," Goldberg quipped of the reaction.

Article continues below advertisement

Ted Cruz and 'The View' Co-Hosts Butt Heads on the Economy

photo of The actress said 'The View' welcomes anyone who wants to 'have a good conversation.'
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress said 'The View' welcomes anyone who wants to 'have a good conversation.'

Things were relatively amicable between the show's co-hosts and Cruz, though their different viewpoints were constantly on display.

When Cruz was asked to grade Donald Trump's current economy, he replied, "I would give him an A" — an answer that didn't sit well with everyone else at the table.

"No. No, come on. Come on, it’s us," Joy Behar joked. "It’s just us."

"I recognize that the day he came in, you guys didn’t like him, and you still don’t like him," the politician responded. "That’s okay. That’s the beauty of democracy. You can have different views."

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The FCC Is Investigating 'The View'

photo of Ted Cruz was the first guest on The View's 30th season.
Source: @theview/youtube

Ted Cruz was the first guest on The View's 30th season.

The View has been under investigation by the FCC, as they were accused of not abiding by the equal time rule, which states bonafide news programs must give all political parties a platform.

However, Disney stated they received a "bona fide news exemption" more than two decades ago.

"The View's exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," their statement read.

photo of The talk show is fighting back after the FCC accused them of not following the equal time rule.
Source: @theview/youtube

The talk show is fighting back after the FCC accused them of not following the equal time rule.

"Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV," the statement continued. "The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."

The ABC program is currently in its 30th season.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.