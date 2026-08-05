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Whoopi Goldberg, 70, Reveals Why She's Not 'Interested' in Dating But 'Loves a Hit and Run'

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Source: mega

Whoopi Goldberg is content not having a romantic partner.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg got real about why she's happy being single.

Appearing on the Tuesday, August 4, episode of the "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast, titular host Keke Palmer brought up one of her favorite Goldberg quotes in relation to dating: "I don't want anybody in my house."

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Whoopi Goldberg Spills on Dating

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg isn't interested in a relationship because she doesn't 'want to think' about another person's needs.
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg isn't interested in a relationship because she doesn't 'want to think' about another person's needs.

The Ghost actress, 70, clarified she "doesn't want to live with anybody" and is in "a relationship with my family" rather than a romantic partner.

"This is why I'm not interested in relationships, because I don't want to have to think about you," she continued. "I don't want to have to think about what your needs are, why you're upset. I don't want to have to answer questions about why you're mad at me."

"I'm happy for you to be at your house. I love a hit and run," The View co-host quipped, referring to a casual hookup or one-night stand.

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'I Don't Mind Being Not Attached'

photo of The actress admitted she's open to one-night stands.
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

The actress admitted she's open to one-night stands.

The EGOT winner highlighted one of the titles of her books, If Someone Says 'You Complete Me,' Run!.

"Because... that's not what I need from you. I don't need to complete you," she explained. "I just need to do me, and I need not to feel bad or to make myself less than in order to make you feel better. It just doesn't make sense."

The actress said so many people "let themselves be diminished by their partner," which isn't a "good thing for anybody."

"This is one of the reasons for me that I don't mind being not attached," she added.

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Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

The 'Sister Act' star said her past spouses wanted her to be someone she's not.

The TV star touched on her past marriages and explained why she believes they failed.

"I tried to be married several times. I tried to like, do it. I kept thinking I'm doing this wrong," she recalled. "And what I was doing wrong was trying to be not me, but what they wanted... the me they wanted me to be. "

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The Star Was Married 3 Times

photo of The mother-of-one has been married three times.
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

The mother-of-one has been married three times.

"You know, and I'm very cranky," she confessed. "So, I get just very pissy, very pissy that it's like I can't do this anymore."

(Goldberg was wed to Alvin Martin, the father of her only child, from 1973 to 1979. She was also wed to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 and Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.)

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photo of Whoopi Goldberg said she 'tried' to make her relationships work.
Source: @babythisiskekepalmer/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg said she 'tried' to make her relationships work.

Goldberg also told Palmer, 32, to not let anyone else's thoughts about marriage and relationships affect her decisions.

"Anytime somebody tells you about getting married, you just remind that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have had this magnificent relationship for years and they didn't get married. So, it can work," she said. "It requires you to put the effort in if that's what you want, you know."

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