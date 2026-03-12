Kurt Russell Feels 'Incredibly Lucky' to Be With Longtime Love Goldie Hawn: 'She's Not the Type of Person That Wears on You'

Article continues below advertisement

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together since 1983, but the Marvel actor insisted in a new interview that "it doesn't feel like a long time." The star didn't hesitate to gush about his partner to AARP.

'She's Just a Blast'

Source: mega Kurt Russell called Goldie Hawn 'completely unique' and 'a blast.'

Russell, 74, said the Oscar winner, 80, "is not the type of person that wears on you. She's just a blast." "I mean, she's completely unique. She's a one-off, and I just feel incredibly lucky to have had the years and times that I've had with Goldie," he explained. "We've shared a wonderful life. We're very fortunate with our family."

Family Is the Most Important Thing for Kurt Russell

Source: mega Kurt Russell said he has a 'house of full love.'

"We have eight grandchildren. We have four wonderful kids that are in our lives still," Russell continued, referring to their son, Wyatt, the actor's son Boston — whose mom is Russell's ex-wife Season Hubley — and Kate and Oliver Hudson, whose biological dad is Bill Hudson. "That's by far the most important thing in our world, in our familial world. They're all fun to talk to, all fun to be around," shared Kurt. "They've got really good attitudes toward life, very positive people." "And whatever we had to do with it, good, so be it," he said. "But we have a house full of love and we're fortunate for that. We really are."

Source: mega The actors began dating in 1983 but never married.

In a 2024 interview, Goldie confessed the secret to lasting love is to make intimacy a priority. "You have to have good s--. S-- is something that connects you and creates more belonging," she told a reporter. The Death Becomes Her star also noted, "You have to be nice to each other upon occasion." Goldie said most of the time, you and you partner are not "the same person," so "you don’t think the same oftentimes. And you have to accept that."

Have the Stars Thought About Getting Married?

Source: mega Goldie Hawn said 'the will to stay together' is more important than a marriage certificate.