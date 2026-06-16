Whoopi Goldberg Snaps at Ana Navarro as She Refuses to Stop Questioning J.D. Vance on 'The View': 'Don't Do That!'

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View were extra feisty when controversial Vice President J.D. Vance appeared on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of the morning show. While the politician was there to promote his new book, the stars had endless questions for him about the state of the country and his past comments — so much so, Whoopi Goldberg had to scold her co-host for refusing to stop debating him.

Article continues below advertisement

'Ana, God, Please!'

Source: @theview/youtube 'Ana, God, please!' Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed as she tried to cut to commercial break.

The awkward moment happened as they discussed Sunny Hostin's allegations that "Black history has been erased from public spaces," to which the VP countered, "Black history has not been erased." "We celebrate Black history, we celebrate all American history in this administration," he insisted. Ana Navarro then chimed in, saying, "Can I ask about a specific..." as Goldberg put her hands up to signal her costar to shush. "I've gotta, I have to, I have to go to break!" the EGOT winner declared as Navarro continued talking to Vance. "Ana, God, please!"

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Ana Navarro

Source: @theview/youtube J.D. Vance laughed as the actress scolded Ana Navarro on the live show.

Navarro got in a few more unintelligible words before Goldberg began to cut to commercial. "We have more with Vice President J.D. Vance when we come back," Goldberg said, then looking at Navarro and sternly telling her, "Don't do that!" Vance chuckled during the tense moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Faces Off With J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/youtube 'The View' hosts asked J.D. Vance about the economy, the Epstein files and Donald Trump.

Goldberg had an awkward moment with Vance right before that as well. "What did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to really stigmatize folks of color?" she asked him. "And you know how hard it is. You have folks of color in your family." "What exactly are you talking about?" he rebutted, which sparked groans from the live audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/youtube The vice president was on the show to promote his new book.

"They’re taking down the actual history that happened in this country," the mother-of-one explained. "Slavery happened, all kinds of stuff happened, and it seems that it has been very easy for this administration to remove that, and also to denigrate Black folks who have worked their behinds off to get this American dream." "You know better!" Goldberg declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Corrects J.D. Vance

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg called out J.D. Vance for putting words in her mouth.