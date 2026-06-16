Whoopi Goldberg Snaps at Ana Navarro as She Refuses to Stop Questioning J.D. Vance on 'The View': 'Don't Do That!'
June 16 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View were extra feisty when controversial Vice President J.D. Vance appeared on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of the morning show.
While the politician was there to promote his new book, the stars had endless questions for him about the state of the country and his past comments — so much so, Whoopi Goldberg had to scold her co-host for refusing to stop debating him.
'Ana, God, Please!'
The awkward moment happened as they discussed Sunny Hostin's allegations that "Black history has been erased from public spaces," to which the VP countered, "Black history has not been erased."
"We celebrate Black history, we celebrate all American history in this administration," he insisted.
Ana Navarro then chimed in, saying, "Can I ask about a specific..." as Goldberg put her hands up to signal her costar to shush.
"I've gotta, I have to, I have to go to break!" the EGOT winner declared as Navarro continued talking to Vance. "Ana, God, please!"
Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Ana Navarro
Navarro got in a few more unintelligible words before Goldberg began to cut to commercial.
"We have more with Vice President J.D. Vance when we come back," Goldberg said, then looking at Navarro and sternly telling her, "Don't do that!"
Vance chuckled during the tense moment.
Whoopi Goldberg Faces Off With J.D. Vance
- Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down 'The View' Costars, Forces Show To Cut To Commercial
- Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'
- Annoyed Whoopi Goldberg Rips Up Note Sunny Hostin Passes to Her on 'The View' as Comedian Is Urged to Clarify Donald Trump Joke: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Goldberg had an awkward moment with Vance right before that as well.
"What did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to really stigmatize folks of color?" she asked him. "And you know how hard it is. You have folks of color in your family." "What exactly are you talking about?" he rebutted, which sparked groans from the live audience.
"They’re taking down the actual history that happened in this country," the mother-of-one explained. "Slavery happened, all kinds of stuff happened, and it seems that it has been very easy for this administration to remove that, and also to denigrate Black folks who have worked their behinds off to get this American dream."
"You know better!" Goldberg declared.
Whoopi Goldberg Corrects J.D. Vance
After some discussion, Vance uttered, "So you say that we’re anti-minority or anti-Black..."
"No, I didn’t say that!" Goldberg corrected him. "I asked — see? Don’t start any stuff with me, man! Don’t get me in trouble."
Vance admitted his mistake, noting with a smile, "I misinterpreted question."