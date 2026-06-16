or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > J.D. Vance
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Whoopi Goldberg Snaps at Ana Navarro as She Refuses to Stop Questioning J.D. Vance on 'The View': 'Don't Do That!'

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg, J.D. Vance and Ana Navarro
Source: @theview/youtube

J.D. Vance was peppered with questions on 'The View.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 16 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View were extra feisty when controversial Vice President J.D. Vance appeared on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of the morning show.

While the politician was there to promote his new book, the stars had endless questions for him about the state of the country and his past comments — so much so, Whoopi Goldberg had to scold her co-host for refusing to stop debating him.

Article continues below advertisement

'Ana, God, Please!'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of 'Ana, God, please!' Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed as she tried to cut to commercial break.
Source: @theview/youtube

'Ana, God, please!' Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed as she tried to cut to commercial break.

The awkward moment happened as they discussed Sunny Hostin's allegations that "Black history has been erased from public spaces," to which the VP countered, "Black history has not been erased."

"We celebrate Black history, we celebrate all American history in this administration," he insisted.

Ana Navarro then chimed in, saying, "Can I ask about a specific..." as Goldberg put her hands up to signal her costar to shush.

"I've gotta, I have to, I have to go to break!" the EGOT winner declared as Navarro continued talking to Vance. "Ana, God, please!"

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Ana Navarro

Photo of J.D. Vance laughed as the actress scolded Ana Navarro on the live show.
Source: @theview/youtube

J.D. Vance laughed as the actress scolded Ana Navarro on the live show.

Navarro got in a few more unintelligible words before Goldberg began to cut to commercial.

"We have more with Vice President J.D. Vance when we come back," Goldberg said, then looking at Navarro and sternly telling her, "Don't do that!"

Vance chuckled during the tense moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Faces Off With J.D. Vance

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of 'The View' hosts asked J.D. Vance about the economy, the Epstein files and Donald Trump.
Source: @theview/youtube

'The View' hosts asked J.D. Vance about the economy, the Epstein files and Donald Trump.

Goldberg had an awkward moment with Vance right before that as well.

"What did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to really stigmatize folks of color?" she asked him. "And you know how hard it is. You have folks of color in your family." "What exactly are you talking about?" he rebutted, which sparked groans from the live audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The vice president was on the show to promote his new book.
Source: @theview/youtube

The vice president was on the show to promote his new book.

"They’re taking down the actual history that happened in this country," the mother-of-one explained. "Slavery happened, all kinds of stuff happened, and it seems that it has been very easy for this administration to remove that, and also to denigrate Black folks who have worked their behinds off to get this American dream."

"You know better!" Goldberg declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Corrects J.D. Vance

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg called out J.D. Vance for putting words in her mouth.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg called out J.D. Vance for putting words in her mouth.

After some discussion, Vance uttered, "So you say that we’re anti-minority or anti-Black..."

"No, I didn’t say that!" Goldberg corrected him. "I asked — see? Don’t start any stuff with me, man! Don’t get me in trouble."

Vance admitted his mistake, noting with a smile, "I misinterpreted question."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.