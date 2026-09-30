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Who Is Starring in ‘Women Like Us’?

Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Whoopi Goldberg will be alongside several A-list actresses in the film.

Goldberg will star in the film alongside Jenifer Lewis, Vivica A. Fox and Vanessa Williams, while Tasha Smith will direct the film. The View host praised Smith's thoughtfulness and skill in getting everyone together for it. “The fact that she’s assembled this group of women is kind of wonderful, and I just…” Goldberg said. “I always wanna tout her because I just think we always have to cheer each other on.”

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How Is Michelle Obama Linked to the Film?

Source: MEGA The Former first fady is an executive producer.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the producers behind the film. She will executive produce for Higher Ground, while Charles D. King will executive produce for MACRO Film Studios. James Lopez and Poppy Hanks will produce for MACRO Film Studios, alongside Anikah McLaren and Mark R. Wright for Higher Ground.

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What Is ‘Women Like Us’ About?

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Source: MEGA 'Women Like Us' is about grief, friendship and marriage.

Women Like Us follows a recently widowed woman who travels to the Hamptons with her best friends and sister on what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary. As the women navigate marriage, loss and sisterhood, they lean on one another while adjusting to a new chapter in their lives. Along the way, they also encourage each other to pursue long-held dreams and embrace the idea that it’s never too late to go after what you want.

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When Does ‘Women Like Us’ Release?

Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA A release date has not been made for 'Women Like Us' at this time.

Women Like Us does not have a release date at this time.

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What Other Projects Is Whoopi Goldberg Working On?

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg is working on a documentary and 'Sister Act 3.'