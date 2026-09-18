Whoopi Goldberg Taking a Hiatus From 'The View' to Film Netflix Movie Produced by the Obamas

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As The View enters its 30th season, Whoopi Goldberg is taking a temporary leave from the show. Goldberg, 70, will be missing multiple episodes to film a new Netflix movie. On the series' Thursday, September 17, episode of its "Behind the Table" podcast, she stated she would miss multiple installments to film Women Like Us, a Netflix comedy being produced by the Obamas.

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Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Whoopi Goldberg's movie will film in New York.

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Trying New Things

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE The film stars Whoopi Goldberg, Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams and Jenifer Lewis.

Her absence begins the week of September 22. The movie features an all-star cast featuring Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams and Jenifer Lewis, Goldberg's costar from Sister Act. Goldberg stated the movie deals with many issues related to change, aging and enjoying life with those around you who understand you. She referred to it as a movie about finding your people and stated she's looking forward to working on this project. "I’m determined to do it because there are those who didn’t think I would," Goldberg said of the flick, which required her to learn how to do yoga while paddleboarding. "I do most of the things that I do because I know people are not waiting for me to fail, but they’re waiting for me to bail."

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A Planned Absence

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Producer Brian Teta said the movie is filming locally in New York, so Goldberg will still appear every Monday before returning to her regular schedule.

The View producer Brian Teta discussed the details regarding Goldberg's scheduling on the podcast. He mentioned that the movie is filming locally in New York, and therefore, Goldberg wouldn't need to travel far to get to the location. This proximity allows Goldberg to still sit at the table, as she'll continue to attend every Monday during the shoot. Once filming completes, the actress will go back to her regular schedule. Teta said Goldberg's temporary leave of absence was planned in advance and isn't a departure from The View. "You’re going to be gone over the next two weeks, but you’ll be here on Mondays," Teta said, summing up the schedule change.

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Familiar Faces

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Lisa Ling, Star Jones, Sherri Shepherd and Debbie Matenopoulos will rotate through her seat, with Joy Behar taking over moderating duties.

When Goldberg leaves The View during the two-week period, there will be familiar names sitting in her chair. Teta announced that the seat will be filled by a rotating group of past The View moderators including Lisa Ling, Star Jones, Sherri Shepherd and Debbie Matenopoulos. Moderating duties will fall to longtime co-host Joy Behar during Goldberg's absence. The lineup of returning alumni fits perfectly within the show's 30th anniversary season, as producers previously said it will include a number of past panelist appearances throughout the year.

A Milestone Season

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Goldberg has hosted 'The View' since 2007 and has called it the longest-running job she's ever worked.