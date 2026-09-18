Whoopi Goldberg Taking a Hiatus From 'The View' to Film Netflix Movie Produced by the Obamas
Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
As The View enters its 30th season, Whoopi Goldberg is taking a temporary leave from the show.
Goldberg, 70, will be missing multiple episodes to film a new Netflix movie.
On the series' Thursday, September 17, episode of its "Behind the Table" podcast, she stated she would miss multiple installments to film Women Like Us, a Netflix comedy being produced by the Obamas.
Trying New Things
Her absence begins the week of September 22. The movie features an all-star cast featuring Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams and Jenifer Lewis, Goldberg's costar from Sister Act.
Goldberg stated the movie deals with many issues related to change, aging and enjoying life with those around you who understand you. She referred to it as a movie about finding your people and stated she's looking forward to working on this project.
"I’m determined to do it because there are those who didn’t think I would," Goldberg said of the flick, which required her to learn how to do yoga while paddleboarding. "I do most of the things that I do because I know people are not waiting for me to fail, but they’re waiting for me to bail."
A Planned Absence
The View producer Brian Teta discussed the details regarding Goldberg's scheduling on the podcast. He mentioned that the movie is filming locally in New York, and therefore, Goldberg wouldn't need to travel far to get to the location.
This proximity allows Goldberg to still sit at the table, as she'll continue to attend every Monday during the shoot. Once filming completes, the actress will go back to her regular schedule. Teta said Goldberg's temporary leave of absence was planned in advance and isn't a departure from The View.
"You’re going to be gone over the next two weeks, but you’ll be here on Mondays," Teta said, summing up the schedule change.
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Familiar Faces
When Goldberg leaves The View during the two-week period, there will be familiar names sitting in her chair. Teta announced that the seat will be filled by a rotating group of past The View moderators including Lisa Ling, Star Jones, Sherri Shepherd and Debbie Matenopoulos.
Moderating duties will fall to longtime co-host Joy Behar during Goldberg's absence. The lineup of returning alumni fits perfectly within the show's 30th anniversary season, as producers previously said it will include a number of past panelist appearances throughout the year.
A Milestone Season
This temporary leave is occurring as Goldberg looks back on nearly 20 years hosting The View. She has hosted the program since 2007 and called it the longest-running job she has ever worked.
Recently, in an interview with People, Goldberg stated that this role has been important to her more than she could have imagined when she began.
While Goldberg hosts The View on a regular basis, she has continued to pursue other projects. Some of these projects include developing Sister Act 3 and continuing to accept various acting jobs in films and TV shows.