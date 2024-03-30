Here to Stay! Whoopi Goldberg, 68, Reveals She 'Hasn't Given Any Thought' to Leaving 'The View'
Retirement isn’t on Whoopi Goldberg’s mind.
On Wednesday, March 27, while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Garden of Laughs comedy event at The Theater at MSG to benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation, The View co-host exclusively spoke to OK! about how long she plans to stay on the daytime talk show.
“I haven't really given it any thought,” the EGOT winner, 68, said of potentially leaving.
Goldberg additionally noted how the program was keeping her from attending the entirety of the night’s event, where comedians Bill Burr, Michael Che, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, Tracy Morgan, Sam Morril and Jon Stewart performed.
“I'm on the board and I'm doing the opening remarks,” she said of the charity benefit. “So, I'm going home after that because I work at the crack of dawn.”
The celeb has previously discussed the possibility of her retirement in other interviews.
"I've done nothing but retire," she joked. "I have a contract. As long as I'm doing the contract, nobody's mad. But I've been off on Fridays for years now because when we did that normally, I'd go to work and do shows or do whatever because I could travel on a Friday."
As OK! previously reported, on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of The View, Goldberg shockingly called out an audience member in the middle of the conversation at the “Hot Topics” table.
"Hold on a sec, hold on," the star said, interrupting Sunny Hostin mid-comment. "Sir, I have to stop you with the camera, because I can see you. So do me a favor, don’t pull it out again."
The anonymous person seemingly agreed to put their technology down as Goldberg then said, "I appreciate that. Thank you."
"What was he doing?" Joy Behar asked, to which Sara Haines confirmed, "Recording."
In another recent episode of the show, the women spoke about the detrimental effects of gossip within the entertainment industry, to which Goldberg confessed she has leaked fake gossip to weed out a mole behind the scenes.
"You know what I like to do? I like to try to catch a gossip. Because what you can do is you can plant false information and see if it makes its way around," Alyssa Farah Griffin began.
"We have done that, we have done that," Goldberg repeated, while looking over at Behar. "We did that to see who was talking. Yeah."
"Now, you see, that's a little bit of gossip I would like to know about," Sunny Hostin said with a laugh.