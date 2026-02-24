Whoopi Goldberg Will Be Watching 'Bob's Burgers' Instead of Donald Trump's State of the Union Address: 'Keeping My Night for Myself'
Whoopi Goldberg has no interest in tuning into Donald Trump's State of the Union on Tuesday, February 24.
While on The View several hours before his address, the actress asked her co-hosts what they expected to hear the president talk about during his speech when she admitted, "I’m gonna be watching Bob’s Burgers tonight and I will catch the highlights of this."
Joy Behar Will Watch the Address
"Because we have to absorb so much of it, I just, I have to keep my evenings for myself," Goldberg explained. "So, I’m gonna be watching Bob’s Burgers."
Joy Behar didn't agree, noting, "I have to say, with this snow storm, I need a good laugh. So, I’m gonna watch it."
Guest co-host Amanda Carpenter revealed she'll be watching because she's "really curious to see how he handles spinning the brutal ICE tactics that he’s been using in places like Maine and Minnesota."
"I’m curious to see what the Democrats will do because I just don’t feel like they’ve matched the energy of the activists there," she continued. "I need them to match that energy of the people who were in the streets."
"You expect who to? The Democrats?" Behar asked. "I thought you were a conservative?"
Conservative Guest Co-Host Amanda Carpenter Weighs In
Carpenter confirmed she is a conservative but explained that in her role with Protect Democracy, a lawsuit was filed against DHS in regard to the rights of an American to "observe ICE activity."
"Agents have been using facial scanners, they’re using license plates to follow them to their homes, and in our complaint we state that an officer told an activist who was legally exercising her rights that if you continue to do this, we will put you on a domestic terror list and we will come to your home," she revealed. "I’m a conservative because I’m terrified of out-of-control government, and I see this in the streets."
"Good for you," replied Behar, a Democrat.
Goldberg doubled down on her choice not to watch toward the end of the discussion.
"As I said, I will be enjoying Bob Burger's," the EGOT winner noted, to which Sunny Hostin asked, "Is that a movie?"
Goldberg explained it was a cartoon TV show.
'I Don’t Like Just Sitting There Taking It'
"For me, because of the work that we do everyday, where we have to know everything he’s been saying, I’m keeping my night for myself," she expressed. "So, I will find out what he says on the news tonight because I don’t want to just take it anymore. I don’t like just sitting there taking it."