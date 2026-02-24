or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Whoopi Goldberg
OK LogoPolitics

Whoopi Goldberg Will Be Watching 'Bob's Burgers' Instead of Donald Trump's State of the Union Address: 'Keeping My Night for Myself'

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

Whoopi Goldberg will only watch the 'highlights' of the address.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg has no interest in tuning into Donald Trump's State of the Union on Tuesday, February 24.

While on The View several hours before his address, the actress asked her co-hosts what they expected to hear the president talk about during his speech when she admitted, "I’m gonna be watching Bob’s Burgers tonight and I will catch the highlights of this."

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Will Watch the Address

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Whoopi Goldberg admitted she'll be watching 'Bob's Burgers' instead of Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg admitted she'll be watching 'Bob's Burgers' instead of Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"Because we have to absorb so much of it, I just, I have to keep my evenings for myself," Goldberg explained. "So, I’m gonna be watching Bob’s Burgers."

Joy Behar didn't agree, noting, "I have to say, with this snow storm, I need a good laugh. So, I’m gonna watch it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: x

'I have to keep my evenings for myself,' Whoopi Goldberg explained of skipping the televised speech.

Guest co-host Amanda Carpenter revealed she'll be watching because she's "really curious to see how he handles spinning the brutal ICE tactics that he’s been using in places like Maine and Minnesota."

"I’m curious to see what the Democrats will do because I just don’t feel like they’ve matched the energy of the activists there," she continued. "I need them to match that energy of the people who were in the streets."

"You expect who to? The Democrats?" Behar asked. "I thought you were a conservative?"

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative Guest Co-Host Amanda Carpenter Weighs In

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Joy Behar said she'll tune in because she needs 'a good laugh' after the NYC blizzard.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar said she'll tune in because she needs 'a good laugh' after the NYC blizzard.

Carpenter confirmed she is a conservative but explained that in her role with Protect Democracy, a lawsuit was filed against DHS in regard to the rights of an American to "observe ICE activity."

"Agents have been using facial scanners, they’re using license plates to follow them to their homes, and in our complaint we state that an officer told an activist who was legally exercising her rights that if you continue to do this, we will put you on a domestic terror list and we will come to your home," she revealed. "I’m a conservative because I’m terrified of out-of-control government, and I see this in the streets."

"Good for you," replied Behar, a Democrat.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Conservative guest co-host Amanda Carpenter said she'll be watching to see what the POTUS has to say about ICE's recent actions.
Source: @theview/x

Conservative guest co-host Amanda Carpenter said she'll be watching to see what the POTUS has to say about ICE's recent actions.

Goldberg doubled down on her choice not to watch toward the end of the discussion.

"As I said, I will be enjoying Bob Burger's," the EGOT winner noted, to which Sunny Hostin asked, "Is that a movie?"

Goldberg explained it was a cartoon TV show.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don’t Like Just Sitting There Taking It'

Photo of Donald Trump will address the country on Tuesday, February 24, at 9 p.m. EST.
Source: mega

Donald Trump will address the country on Tuesday, February 24, at 9 p.m. EST.

"For me, because of the work that we do everyday, where we have to know everything he’s been saying, I’m keeping my night for myself," she expressed. "So, I will find out what he says on the news tonight because I don’t want to just take it anymore. I don’t like just sitting there taking it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.