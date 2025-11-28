EXCLUSIVE Why Anthony Hopkins Is Raging Over Rumors He Feuded With Huge A-List Actress at Most Terrifying Height of His Acting Powers Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins is upset over rumors he is feuding with Jodie Foster, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 28 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Anthony Hopkins has privately launched a blistering rebuttal against resurgent rumors he feuded with Jodie Foster during the making of their 1991 classic The Silence of the Lambs, telling pals the claims are an attempt to portray him as a real-life version of the cannibal monster he once played. The veteran actor, 87, has been promoting his new memoir, We Did OK, Kid, when old tales of tension on set resurfaced online, prompting Hopkins to clarify the who, what, why, where and when behind the gossip about him and 63-year-old Foster. The Oscar-winning film, shot in Pittsburgh at the height of Hopkins' acting powers, paired him with Foster as FBI trainee Clarice Starling opposite his incarcerated flesh and organ-gobbling psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter.

Source: ORION PICTURES Anthony Hopkins appeared in 'The Silence of the Lambs.'

While Foster has often described feeling frightened by Hopkins' ultra-performance, speculation has persisted the two barely spoke and were at war on the set. Hopkins now says the rumor has spiraled far beyond reality. He said on the "Armchair Expert" podcast: "I met Jodie, and she was very nice. There's quotes that Jodie never spoke to me. That's not true. We were quite friendly. There's nothing spooky about it. That's publicity c---." Foster has also spoken over the years about the eerie energy of the film.

Source: MEGA Jodie Foster didn't 'speak' too much to Anthony Hopkins before the actual read-through of the script.

She's said: "We didn't speak too much before the actual read-through (of the script.) And as (Hopkins) launched into Hannibal Lecter, I felt a chill come over the room." The actress has also admitted about making Lambs: "(I) never spoke to (Hopkins.) He was scary. In a way, it was like we were almost too scared to talk to each other after that." But a source close to Hopkins has now said the actor has grown increasingly frustrated the story paints him as a "real-life Lecter." The insider added: "Anthony thinks these feud rumors make him sound as psychopathic as Dr Lecter, which is absurd. He's the softest luvvie actor imaginable, more into peace and inner harmony than anything else."

Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins doesn't thrive on 'backstage drama,' a source said.