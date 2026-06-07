EXCLUSIVE Why Brad Pitt Is 'Furious' He's Facing Legal Action From Luxury Manhood Cream Firm Source: MEGA The business originally launched as Le Domaine before undergoing a major rebranding over the past year. Aaron Tinney June 7 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt co-founded skincare company Beau Domaine in 2022.

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The lawsuit alleges trademark infringement, unfair competition under California law and false designation of origin. A source close to the dispute told us: "Brad is furious that this has escalated into a lawsuit. From his perspective, Beau Domaine was built around luxury skincare and the Perrin family's winemaking heritage, not anything remotely connected to intimate grooming products." The source added: "What frustrates him most is that years of work developing the brand are now being overshadowed by seemingly shocking headlines about p---- cream rather than the products themselves. He believes the claims are unfair and damaging to the reputation of the company."

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Source: MEGA Beau D. sued Brad Pitt's skincare firm.

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The legal action centers on Beau D., a Malibu-based business founded by former Men's Vogue and Teen Vogue staff member Brandon Palas. The company sells a range of men's intimate care products, including its $56 "D. Cream," which it markets as being able to "put power in your package." Court filings claim the similarities between Beau D. and Beau Domaine are significant enough to create confusion in the marketplace. The company argues consumers could mistakenly assume a connection between the two brands despite their different product ranges. Palas told Air Mail the company's efforts to challenge the name were not motivated by "publicity." He said: "It isn't about publicity or punishment."

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Source: MEGA Beau D. argued Brad Pitt's company, Beau Domaine, was too similar to their name.

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Palas added: "It's about protecting the integrity of what we've spent years building and ensuring independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted." According to Beau D., attempts were made to resolve the dispute privately before legal proceedings were launched. The company says it approached Pitt's business on three separate occasions in an effort to reach a settlement. While Pitt has long been regarded as one of Hollywood's leading heartthrobs, Beau Domaine does not sell products connected to sexual wellness or male enhancement. Instead, the brand focuses on luxury skincare products developed using compounds derived from Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes combined with anti-aging molecules. Among its best-known offerings is a three-step skincare package called "Brad's Complete Routine," alongside a collection of anti-aging creams and serums.

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Source: MEGA Beau Domaine does not sell products connected to sexual wellness.