NEWS Why Dmitrii Khasanov Believes Investing Is About Building Futures Source: Dmitrii Khasanov

Investing and CryptoInvesting involves risk and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice.

Article continues below advertisement

Investing is a choice made by many businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and professionals across various industries. For some, it's a means to grow their wealth by multiplying savings. For others, it's a great opportunity to forge valuable connections, access new markets, or contribute to creating something meaningful. There are also those who see investing as a form of self-realization, a chance to test their ambitions in new roles. However, there's another category of investors—those who consider this path a way to build the future. Dmitrii Khasanov is one such individual. As the general partner and founder of the venture fund Arrow Stars and an international digital marketing expert, he perceives investments not just as a financial gain but as a tool for creating long-term value. For him, each deal isn't merely about numbers; it's a step toward building a world where innovation and sustainable development form the foundation of the economy.

Article continues below advertisement

Investing as a way to create value

Article continues below advertisement

Dmitrii firmly believes that every signed contract is an investment in the future. His approach is rooted in the idea that money is only one part of the process. What truly matters are the ideas, people, and technologies behind it—and their potential to transform the world. “Investing isn’t just about money; it’s about contributing to a cool idea that might shape the future,” Dmitrii Khasanov emphasizes. He likens investing to architecture, where each project is a unique structure designed to create space for new opportunities.

Article continues below advertisement

A new philosophy Dmitrii Khasanov’s investment strategy is built on three key principles: long-term vision, a commitment to innovation, and a focus on sustainability.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

For him, it’s not only about short-term results, but building for the years ahead. His goal is to create projects that are sustainable in the long run. This approach is especially visible in his investments in startups. Rather than expecting immediate returns, Dmitrii focuses on helping companies solidify their business models and adapt to changing conditions. Innovation lies at the heart of Dmitrii’s philosophy. Through his venture fund, Arrow Stars, he actively invests in projects with a particular focus on technology and artificial intelligence. He sees these sectors as having unlimited potential to shape the future, not just within their industries but across countless others, driving transformative changes in the market and society as a whole. He also places significant emphasis on the social impact of his investments. The goal is to support businesses that help with global challenges, rather than just benefiting individual entrepreneurs.

Article continues below advertisement

Mentorship and investments Mentorship is a core of Dmitrii Khasanov’s investment philosophy. He believes that a startup’s success equally depends on funding and the knowledge and experience its team gains along the way. For him, mentorship is an essential part of the investment process. He takes an active role in working with the teams behind his projects, helping them grow and evolve. His approach is pretty simple and based on his own mentorship principle that brings to the table. Instead of providing quick fixes, he guides entrepreneurs to spot opportunities, steer clear of common mistakes, and create business models that can stand the test of time.

Article continues below advertisement

Dmitrii Khasanov’s belief in mentorship comes from his own journey. A lot like many first-time entrepreneurs, he started his business believing he could handle everything himself. Early setbacks and challenges later showed him the need to have someone with whom he could ask the right questions, point out strategic loopholes, and encourage him to press on. “A real pro will never tell you what to do and how to do—they will help you understand why you are gonna do that,” he says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dmitrii Khasanov