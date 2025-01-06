Why Every Employee Needs Cyber Security and AI Training Today

A Crucial Gap

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global cost of cybercrime is projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Despite the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, human error remains one of the most common vulnerabilities. Phishing scams, malware attacks, and social engineering tactics often target employees unaware of basic cyber security practices. This lack of awareness can result in breaches that cost companies millions. The cost of a data breach remains among the highest globally in the United States, further underscoring the need for robust security measures and employee training. The global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, estimated to be several million, combined with significant issues in the continuous training and skill updating of current specialists, presents a very concerning situation.

Furthermore, recent reports indicate a troubling trend: the number of organizations unprepared for cyberattacks continues to rise yearly.

According to estimates by the World Economic Forum, Two-thirds of organizations face increased risks due to a shortage of cybersecurity skills. However, only 15% of firms expect significant growth in cyber skills by 2026.

In this situation, companies can prioritize employee training as an effective solution for all staff, not just IT teams. The consequences of insufficient cyber security awareness extend beyond data breaches.

Ignoring training programs impacts labor efficiency and risks companies more significant losses. Remote work has also introduced new vulnerabilities, as employees working from home often lack robust security measures. These gaps make it critical to equip staff with the knowledge and tools to identify and mitigate threats.