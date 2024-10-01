Why Genetic Testing Is The Modern Breast Cancer Prevention Tool
In the fight against breast cancer, early detection can be the most vital tool in saving lives. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the more treatment options are available. While some cancers are too rare to justify regular screenings, breast cancer poses a significant risk to women’s health. Breast cancer is incredibly common–outside of skin cancers, it’s the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the United States. The average woman has a 1 in 8 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Her chance of dying from it is 1 in 40.
These numbers show why prevention is so important to save lives. Although breast cancer has been around for centuries, technology has offered a way to detect breast cancer early enough to treat it before it spreads. Most women are aware of how important it is to receive frequent mammograms, especially after the age of 45. If they have a family history of the disease, they may be even more proactive with earlier cancer screenings or preventative medicines or surgeries. But one of the best tools for breast cancer prevention is also the least-known: genetic testing.
A family history of breast cancer can indicate a higher risk of developing the disease, but many women develop breast cancer without any known family history. There are several genetic factors, however, that can indicate a clear predisposition to various cancers. One of these factors is the mutation of BRCA genes, which can elevate a woman’s breast cancer risk to over 80%. BRCA mutations also carry increased risks for ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and their presence in men can put them at risk for male breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. If a parent has a BRCA mutation, then there’s a 50% risk that their child will inherit the same mutation and face the same cancer risks.
The only way to identify a BRCA gene mutation is with cancer genetic testing. A hereditary cancer panel will search for specific gene alterations that carry an elevated risk of breast and other cancers. Once the presence of a BRCA gene mutation is known, personalized cancer genetic counseling can help an individual determine which steps to take to reduce the risk of cancer. For those who have been newly diagnosed, it can even help serve as a guide for early treatment options.
"Knowledge is power. Knowing one’s hereditary cancer risks and available preventative measures enable informed decision-making," states Karen Grinzaid, MS, CGC, Executive Director of Jscreen." Jscreen is dedicated to facilitating access to genetic testing, serving as a beacon of hope and prevention across the U.S."
The technology behind genetic screening may be advanced, but the process is simple. An at-home DNA test will collect saliva, which can then be analyzed to detect the presence of cancer risk factors. If any risks are identified, then personalized genetic counseling will help a patient determine which steps to take.
Genetic testing has yet to become as mainstream as mammograms in the fight to prevent breast cancer, but it’s quickly emerging as a powerful tool for women and men of all ages. With communities nationwide observing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, now is the perfect time to educate the public on the importance of screening as a breast cancer prevention tool. Throughout the month of October, people across the country are working tirelessly to support fundraising efforts around breast cancer education and research. Genetic screening is hopefully only the first of many new tools that can save lives and empower individuals to take control of their health.