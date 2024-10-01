Why Genetic Testing Is The Modern Breast Cancer Prevention Tool

In the fight against breast cancer, early detection can be the most vital tool in saving lives. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the more treatment options are available. While some cancers are too rare to justify regular screenings, breast cancer poses a significant risk to women’s health. Breast cancer is incredibly common–outside of skin cancers, it’s the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the United States. The average woman has a 1 in 8 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Her chance of dying from it is 1 in 40.

These numbers show why prevention is so important to save lives. Although breast cancer has been around for centuries, technology has offered a way to detect breast cancer early enough to treat it before it spreads. Most women are aware of how important it is to receive frequent mammograms, especially after the age of 45. If they have a family history of the disease, they may be even more proactive with earlier cancer screenings or preventative medicines or surgeries. But one of the best tools for breast cancer prevention is also the least-known: genetic testing.