Why Was Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to a Lower Security Prison? Rep. Garcia Demands Answers as 'There's Clearly a Cover-Up Going On'

Congressman Robert Garcia is still demanding answers after convicted s-- trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a lower security prison over the summer. “This is something that every American should be concerned about,” Garcia, 47, explained of Maxwell in an interview with a news outlet on Thursday, October 30. “For her to be moved from her maximum security location to this kind of more relaxed environment, where she now has access to Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, who went to visit her, where she’s now telling her side of the story.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Transferred to Lower Security Prison Camp

Source: MSNBC Congressman Robert Garcia called for an investigation into why Ghislaine Maxwell transferred prisons.

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Byron, Texas, where conditions are considerably better than where she was before being moved from a higher-security facility, FCI Tallahassee, in July. The decision followed increasing scrutiny on Trump, 79, regarding the release of documents related to her late ally Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. Garcia Slams Potential 'Cover-Up'

Source: MEGA Rep. Garcia called out a potential idea of a 'cover-up' in why Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred.

“This is incredibly, incredibly concerning and clearly there is a cover-up going on here, to try to get Ghislaine Maxwell to align with whatever story it is that the Department of Justice and President Trump want to tell,” the congressman told the host. Garcia emphasized that as the top Democrat on the congressional oversight committee, he is pressing the Federal Bureau of Prisons with “tough questions” and has launched an investigation into who authorized Maxwell’s transfer, who was involved in the decision and the nature of the treatment she has received.

Ghislaine's New Prison Is Considered 'Cushy'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a lower security prison in July.

“We want her in front of the oversight committee. She’s answered questions of Donald Trump. It’s time for her to answer our questions. We’re waiting for that,” he concluded. Federal Prison Camp, Bryan has garnered a reputation as a "cushy country club." Experts considered Maxwell’s transfer unprecedented given her conviction for trafficking minors. In addition, she has also been accused of receiving special treatment at the camp, The Wall Street Journal revealed. It’s believed that guards personally bring meals to her cell and escort her to the gym for workouts late at night. She has also allegedly been able to take showers by herself.

Trump Faces Scrunity for Not Releasing Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has faced major scrutiny for failing to release the Epstein files.