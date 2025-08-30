Outspoken Inmate Booted From Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Cushy' Prison After Slamming Her in Interview
An inmate at Ghislaine Maxwell's "cushy" new prison has found herself abruptly transferred to a high-security facility after criticizing the convicted s-- trafficker in an interview.
Julie Howell, currently serving a one-year sentence for theft, faced the consequences for calling Maxwell "disgusting" in her comments to a British newspaper earlier this month, according to a report.
Howell was removed from Federal Prison Camp, Bryan in Texas, where conditions are considerably better, after voicing her opinion.
Howell's lawyer, Patrick McClain, disclosed that prison warden Dr. Tanisha Hall summoned the 44-year-old Texas native into her office, sparking the swift transfer. "You've ruined my weekend," Hall reportedly stated, expressing frustration about her phone being inundated with calls over the controversy.
The transfer happened so quickly that Howell did not have time to grab her medication or glasses. She now resides in the Federal Detention Center in Houston, known for its violent inmates and far harsher conditions.
Howell's outspokenness stems from personal experience; a family member is a victim of s-- trafficking, the very crime for which Maxwell received a 20-year sentence.
"Julie has been punished for crossing the system and speaking her mind openly," McClain told Daily Mail.
McClain added: "President [Donald] Trump has talked about wanting to punish and put in jail his political opponents. I have no reason to believe that the president knows who Julie Howell is, but by speaking her mind she has angered his administration and has suffered the consequences."
Maxwell, now 63, was moved to Bryan from the higher-security facility FCI Tallahassee in Florida last month amid increasing scrutiny on Donald Trump regarding the release of documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein.
Experts considered Maxwell's transfer unprecedented given her conviction for trafficking minors.
Federal Prison Camp, Bryan has garnered a reputation as a "cushy country club" compared to the grim reality of FDC Houston, where Howell now faces a rather bleak lifestyle. While Bryan features a relaxed environment with minimum security, FDC Houston holds a much different atmosphere, with inmates exhibiting more violent behavior.
Howell conducted her interview with The Telegraph on August 4, expressing her disappointment over Maxwell's arrival in a facility meant for non-violent offenders. "This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime," she emphasized.
Within hours of the interview being published, Howell found herself suddenly confronted by Hall. "Dr. Hall called Julie into his office and said she was extremely upset and that she had ruined her weekend," McClain explained. Howell was swiftly placed on transport to FDC Houston without the chance to gather her personal belongings.
Upon arriving in Houston, Howell was immediately put in a Special Housing Unit (SHU), a windowless cell allowed outside for just an hour every two days. After facing such drastic changes, she was later moved to general population where staff have treated her decently.
Howell, who was only a few weeks into her sentence when she spoke up about Maxwell, will likely spend most of her time at FDC Houston. Unlike the 'country club' nature of Bryan, she cannot roam freely and is missing out on programs like puppy training.
McClain noted that Howell is staying tough despite the grim circumstances. "Julie is upbeat; she's staying tough, but obviously she's very concerned," he said. The decision to criticize Maxwell was personal for Howell, as she has history working with the FBI to imprison perpetrators of s– trafficking.
"It's a personal issue for her," McClain revealed.Maxwell's previous residence at FCI Tallahassee, where she was photographed maintaining her fitness on the track, elicited unease among inmates. The arrival of Maxwell sparked a wave of paranoia, with inmates fearful of her presence in the facility.
Sam Mangel, a prison consultant, shared that with Howell's departure, other inmates at Bryan are on edge. "My clients are petrified that Maxwell will walk into the visiting room while they are there," he said, expressing concern for young daughters present in the facility.
Even prison staff reportedly tread carefully around Maxwell, fearing potential repercussions due to her connections.
Despite repeated requests for comments, neither Warden Hall, the Bureau of Prisons nor Maxwell's legal team responded.