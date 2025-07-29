Why Gwyneth Paltrow Never Had Kids With Ex Luke Wilson: Bombshell Details Revealed in New Biography
Gwyneth Paltrow had her reasons for choosing not to have kids with her ex-boyfriend Luke Wilson, a new biography reveals.
“She had thought about having a baby with Luke Wilson,” writes Amy Odell, author of the new book Gwyneth: The Biography.
However, the journalist revealed that the Legally Blonde actor, 53, had two red flags: “According to one of Gwyneth’s friends, he smoked a lot of pot and didn’t seem ready to be a parent.”
Gwyneth Paltrow and Luke Wilson Dated in 2001
Paltrow, 52, and Wilson dated from 2001 to 2002 after meeting on the set of the film The Royal Tenenbaums. “I have two goals for [The Royal Tenenbaums. ‘Not to look like an a--hole and figure out how to get a date with Gwyneth Paltrow,’” Wilson told a crew member, per the book.
The pair would eventually become a couple, which Odell said they tried to keep their relationship secret, but added, “Everyone on the set knew.”
Around that time, Paltrow began toying with the idea of having children with Wilson, especially following the death of her father, Bruce, in October 2002.
Gwyneth Paltrow Later Met Her Future Husband
While the exact timing of Paltrow and Wilson’s breakup remains unclear, she soon found herself at a Coldplay concert in London — where she met future flame and father of her children, Chris Martin.
Gwyneth Paltrow Married Chris Martin in 2003
They married in December 2003 and later welcomed daughter Apple in 2004, followed by son Moses in 2006. The pair were married for 13 years before they were “consciously uncoupling” in March 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later.
Gwyneth Paltrow Married Brad Falchuk in 2018
Patrow and Martin remained friends as they coparented their two children. The Emma star moved on with Glee creator Brad Falchuk, and they made it down the aisle in 2018. Although she’s in a happy relationship, she admitted in March on Anna Faris' podcast that she regretted divorcing the Coldplay frontman.
“I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically, but I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined,” she explained. “Because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad, my husband.”