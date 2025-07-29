Why Gwyneth Paltrow Never Had Kids With Ex Luke Wilson: Bombshell Details Revealed in New Biography

Gwyneth Paltrow had her reasons for choosing not to have kids with her ex-boyfriend Luke Wilson, a new biography reveals.

“She had thought about having a baby with Luke Wilson,” writes Amy Odell, author of the new book Gwyneth: The Biography.

However, the journalist revealed that the Legally Blonde actor, 53, had two red flags: “According to one of Gwyneth’s friends, he smoked a lot of pot and didn’t seem ready to be a parent.”