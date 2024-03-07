Gwyneth Paltrow Says Becoming a Stepmom to Husband Brad Falchuk's Kids Was 'Really Tough': 'It's a B----'
Going from mom-of-two to mom-of-four wasn't a walk in the park for Gwyneth Paltrow.
While speaking at the Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, March 6, the Goop founder, 51, admitted becoming a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s kids was “really tough.”
“Yeah, it’s a b----, right, guys? No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it’s one of my biggest learnings as a human being,” she said of parenting her stepchildren.
“And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids and now they’re like my kids,” she stated to the roaring crowd.
The blonde beauty married the TV producer in 2018, therefore blending their families together. While the couple does not have kids of their own, the Oscar winning actress shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband singer Chris Martin, while Falchuk co-parents Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.
“The path to here was really rough,” Paltrow admitted. “It’s almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back.”
This was not the first time the businesswoman discussed her brood’s transition following her marriage to the Glee co-creator.
In an interview from November 2023, Paltrow confessed it was "hard" to become one unit.
"The blended family has been amazing and a journey," she dished. "Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life."
"I had a moment this summer when we were at our house on Long Island, and Brad's kids were there and my kids were there. And we were in bed, because we go to bed ridiculously early," she noted. "And I just heard these guffaws of laughter from all the kids downstairs. I almost burst into tears."
"It’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it," she explained of step-parenting. "You just stick with it, the idea of creating something new, a community ... making it safe for everyone and then getting to a place where people feel comfortable in that new iteration of a family. I'm proud that we've been able to do that."
Paltrow and Falchuk are preparing to become empty-nesters soon — though the star prefers to use the term "free birds."
“I’m trying to reframe it so that I can at least try to convince myself there’s some kind of a silver lining," she said. "Empty nest sounds so sad and lonely.”
Page Six reported on Paltrow's remarks about becoming a stepmom.