Why Isn't 'The View' Airing New Episodes the Week of June 30?

The cast of The View will be on a quick summer break this week.

From Monday, June 30, to Friday, July 4, the series will be airing reruns on ABC. New episodes of the hit talk show will return on Monday, July 7.

June 30's episode featured an old chat with Hugh Jackman, while Tuesday's installment has guests Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, as well Kit Connor and Michael Gandolfini.