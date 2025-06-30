Why Isn't 'The View' Airing New Episodes the Week of June 30?
The cast of The View will be on a quick summer break this week.
From Monday, June 30, to Friday, July 4, the series will be airing reruns on ABC. New episodes of the hit talk show will return on Monday, July 7.
June 30's episode featured an old chat with Hugh Jackman, while Tuesday's installment has guests Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, as well Kit Connor and Michael Gandolfini.
The July 2 episode includes a chat with Angela Bassett, while July 3's installment is an interview with Laurence Fishburne.
The show airing on the Fourth of July is with Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell.
'The View' Is on Hiatus
Whoopi Goldberg is also expected to be back at the table on July 7 after taking the previous week off to be in Italy, where she was "accepting an award for her book Bits and Pieces," costar Joy Behar revealed.
"Thank you (Grazie!) @taobukfestival for giving me a beautiful experience in an extraordinary environment, an honorable award and your kindness. Books are so important to all the world," the actress wrote in a June 22 Instagram post alongside photos of herself overseas.
Why Was Whoopi Goldberg Absent Last Week?
Goldberg gushed in another social media upload, "I want to thank Sicily for this beautiful welcome. Last night was extraordinary hosted by @francescoitalia_sindaco in this beautiful theater in Ortigia. This was followed by a fantastic event in Taormina for @taobukfestival."
"It was nice to meet each and every one of you," the EGOT winner said. "Thank you all for coming out. I understand someone of you traveled a long distance to see me."
Whoopi Goldberg's New Gig
Though Goldberg will be back in the States, she'll return to Italy sooner rather than later, as she announced via Instagram that she nabbed a role in an Italian soap opera!
"I just wanted to stop in and say how happy I am to be joining the cast of Un Posto Al Sole," she spilled in a video. "They know it’s a crazy idea, I know it’s a crazy idea, but what a wonderful thing to do. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited."
"No, my Italian is not perfect, but we’ve worked it out," the mother-of-one quipped. "Ciao! See you on TV."
The View also stars Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Goldberg has been on the show since 2007 — though when asked in March 2024 if she had plans to retire any time soon, she told OK!, "I haven't really given it any thought."