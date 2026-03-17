Wine, Dine and Recline in the Sunshine: Why Loews Miami Beach Hotel Has It All

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Thinking about getting your summer started early? Look no further than a relaxing getaway at Loews Miami Beach Hotel — where you don't even have to leave the property to have a full experience in the 305 and feel like a star. From elite restaurants to spa treatments and lavish poolside accommodation, the establishment recently underwent a $55 million redesign that will make your jaw drop as soon as you enter the building.

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Spend the Day Poolside

Source: Loews Miami Beach Hotel Enjoy cocktails and food brought to you poolside as you soak up the sun.

Surrounded by luscious palm trees and easy access to the beach, the property's oceanfront pool will put you at ease as you lay back in the sunshine and sip cocktails brought to you by the hotel's attentive staff. If you're feeling hungry, order lunch directly to your lounge chair. Don't worry about packing a bag full of towels, as you'll be provided one upon arrival. If you can't get to the pool early to grab a spot, someone will be there to help you find a place to chill.

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Book Your Own Cabana at SOAK

Source: Loews Miami Beach Hotel If you want a more private pool day, book at cabana at SOAK.

If you want a bit more privacy poolside, book a cabana at SOAK. The roped off area boasts small facilities with your own bathroom, shower, fully stocked fridge, couch and television to enjoy your day. Step outside, and you'll have your own chairs in the sun where you can order drinks, food and whatever your heart desires. The private space also has hot tubs and an upper-level sitting area where you can take in the scenic views of Miami. The space is absolutely perfect for a group hang. Not to mention, the employees are so friendly and make you feel like an A-list celebrity.

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Preston's Market

Source: Loews Miami Beach Hotel Preston's Market allows you to enjoy the warm Florida weather while having a delicious breakfast.

Before heading to the pool or the beach, sit down in the open-air restaurant, Preston's Market. Throw back a cup of coffee — or a mimosa — while you gaze out at the gorgeous scenery around you. The menu is filled with selections of American cuisine with a South Beach twist. Eating healthy on your trip? Preston's, has you covered with organic and locally sourced ingredients. If you're on a cheat day, the guava and cheese French toast is fantastic.

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Bistro Collins

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Source: Loews Miami Beach Hotel Bistro Collins is the perfect setting to eat and meet new people.

At Bistro Collins, not only do they have perfectly crafted cocktails and dishes, but the chic bar setting is also a great place to meet other visitors and locals. While you socialize, sip on their innovative Okiru sake martini. Don't forget to try the braised beef empanadas and the Wagyu burger. If you're looking for lighter fare, try their Chilean sea bass.

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Raos Miami Beach

Source: Loews Miami Beach Hotel Celebrity hotspot Raos Miami Beach has southern Neapolitan Italian dishes and a chic atmosphere.

Located in the building across the courtyard, celebrity hot spot Raos Miami Beach will make you feel like a member of Frank Sinatra's rat pack in the 1950's. The menu is filled with impeccable southern Neapolitan Italian classics, and the wine selection is expansive. As you enjoy your meal, look around to see if any A-listers are dining next to you.

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The Sea Spa

Source: Loews Miami Beach Hotel Treat yourself to a massage at the Sea Spa during your stay.

Treat yourself to the hotel's Sea Spa. Upon arrival, you'll be greeted by the caring staff who will provide you with a cozy robe and show you the facilities — like a chic relaxation lounge and hot tub — available after your service. Whether you indulge in a massage or a facial, you'll leave feeling like a new person!

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Fully Renovated Guest Rooms

Source: Loews Miami Beach Hotel The guest rooms underwent a recent renovation.