Why Matthieu Schon Says Luxury Travel Is No Longer About Five-Star Hotels, But Five-Star Experiences

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Luxury travel has changed in ways that go far beyond hotel ratings or headline destinations. Affluent travelers still expect outstanding accommodation, but many now place greater value on experiences that feel effortless, personal, and impossible to replicate with a few online searches. Matthieu Schon, Founder and Luxury Entrepreneur at Matt Concierge, has watched this shift develop through years of work across luxury hospitality, private aviation, digital marketing, and international travel. He believes the future of luxury belongs to travelers who prioritize time, trusted guidance, and carefully planned experiences over impressive price tags or famous addresses.

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The New Definition of Luxury Is Time, Access, and Personalization For many years, luxury travel centered on five-star hotels, first-class flights, and well-known restaurants. Those elements still matter, but they no longer define an exceptional trip on their own. Travelers with demanding schedules expect every detail to work together, allowing them to enjoy their time instead of managing reservations, transport, or last-minute changes. "Luxury is not simply about spending more money. True luxury is about saving time, reducing stress, and having someone you trust manage the details," says Schon. That philosophy reflects a broader change across the hospitality industry. Modern luxury depends on experiences that match each client's personality, travel goals, and preferred atmosphere. A lively beach club may suit one group perfectly, while another values privacy, quiet surroundings, and exclusive dining. The most expensive recommendation does not automatically create the best experience. According to Schon, successful concierge services begin with understanding people before recommending destinations, hotels, or restaurants. A memorable holiday comes together through thoughtful planning, honest advice, and local knowledge that cannot be replaced by online reviews alone. Relationships Create Experiences That Technology Cannot Replace

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Travel technology has made booking flights and hotels easier than ever, yet it has also created an overwhelming number of choices. Luxury travelers often spend hours comparing recommendations without knowing which options genuinely suit their expectations. "Technology helps people discover destinations, but relationships still make exceptional service possible," Schon explains. "The best recommendations come from experience, trusted partnerships, and understanding exactly what each client wants." After more than a decade working across luxury retail, hospitality, premium lifestyle businesses, and private aviation, Schon built an international network that spans leading hotels, restaurants, yacht providers, private aviation companies, and luxury transport services across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Those relationships become especially valuable during busy travel periods when popular destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Monaco, Mykonos, Capri, Ibiza, or Dubai experience extraordinary demand. Successful travel planning depends on preparation, communication, and reliable local expertise rather than luck. Schon also believes honest advice strengthens long-term trust. Instead of recommending venues because they attract attention on social media, he focuses on places that genuinely fit each client's expectations and travel style. "Reputation is always more valuable than a single transaction. Clients remember honest advice long after a holiday ends," he says.