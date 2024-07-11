Home > Living LIVING Why Miraval Is the Perfect Rosé to Sip on All Summer Long — and How the Amazing Brand Came to Be Source: Miraval

Summer is upon us, which means rosé wine is likely flowing at every event! Instead of sipping on your typical drink, look no further than Miraval, created in France — and it happens to be something Brad Pitt is involved in.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Miraval Miraval is the perfect wine to sip on during the summer!

"My family’s winemaking legacy spans more than five generations, which allows us to deliver expertly crafted wines from Provence. The Miraval portfolio of wines are cultivated from an exceptionally biodiverse terroir in the heart of Provence. We are also committed to hand-picking grapes and managing the production process from start to finish, which adds to the wine’s elegance and integrity. Coupled with Brad Pitt’s creative vision, Miraval is recognized as a brand that expresses a unique sense of creativity and embodies the artistic Provençale lifestyle," Matthieu Perrin, co-founder of Miraval, exclusively tells OK! about what makes Miraval stand out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: miraval rose The family’s winemaking legacy spans more than five generations.

Article continues below advertisement

The process is also unique and unlike anything else. "Our grapes are hand-picked in the morning and sorted twice to ensure only the best grapes are used. The Cinsault, Grenache, and Rolle grapes are pressed directly to extract color, while Syrah grapes are partially vinified, to get that beautiful rosé pink color. Our grapes are fermented in stainless steel tanks before a short aging process, which lends beautiful complexity to the wine. This trusted and true method is what makes our wine unique and exceptional," he explains, noting that "Miraval, a symbol of accessible luxury, exudes the creative inspiration of the casually chic Provençale lifestyle. We are committed to the quality of our craft and production. We hope those who enjoy a glass of Miraval will embrace the Art of Rosé and the Spirit of the Riviera."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: miraval Brad Pitt is part of the brand.

Article continues below advertisement

The Château Miraval estate, which includes an 800-year-old château in the heart of Provence, is a must-visit. "The historic estate dates back to the 13th century and is nestled in an idyllic valley surrounded by 1,200 acres of gardens, vineyards, and evergreen and white oak woodlands. The limestone forward terroir and cool microclimate are ideal for growing our quality grapes and producing exceptional rosé," Perrin notes of the scenery. "Additionally, the estate is home to the legendary music studio, Miraval Studios. Iconic musicians such as AC/DC, Pink Floyd, and most recently, Travis Scott, recorded some of the greatest music of all time here, adding to the rich tapestry of the estate’s history."

Article continues below advertisement

Miraval Côtes de Provence rosé was the first wine released in 2013. "On the nose, you’ll find an aromatic floral bouquet with bright fresh fruits. I really enjoy how the silky texture is balanced with minerality. Our rosé is also one of the most versatile wines to pair with food at any point during the meal – so whether you’re pairing it alongside a wide range of flavors and dishes (such as hors d’oeuvres, spicy fusion foods, or even strawberries for dessert), enjoying it on its own, or celebrating with friends, Miraval is the perfect summer sip," Perrin says. Going forward, Perrin wants Miraval to continue to grow and "be recognized as a global symbol of the creative Provençale lifestyle and as a pioneer in high quality rosé."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: miraval rose The best part about running the business is that Matthieu Perrin gets to do it with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

"As fifth-generation legacy winemakers, we also strive to innovate, inspire, and grow through projects like Studio by Miraval and the prestigious Fleur de Miraval, so we hope that these wines will be as well received by Trade and Consumers as our flagship Miraval rosé," he says. "Ultimately, our family’s goal is simple. We hope that Miraval will allow people to experience the best of Provence, quite literally and figuratively, wherever they may be. We want the world to appreciate the Art of Rosé through a Miraval lens, as we continue to practice the craftsmanship and production that honors my family’s legacy and future."

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

He concludes, "The best part about running the business is doing it with my family. Our family is committed to excellence in every facet of our work and strives to reach perfection, which can also be challenging. With nine dedicated family members in the vineyard, the cellar, marketing, sales, and more, we are guarantors of excellence. This collaborative family effort drives our success and highlights the joy and unity of working together." So, what are you waiting for? Grab a bottle of Miraval and pour a glass for yourself ASAP!