Why More Singles Are Abandoning Dating Apps—And What Might Be Next

Dating apps promised to make dating easier, but for many, they have done the opposite—turning the search for love into an exhausting, time-consuming process. Now, a growing number of people are walking away from these platforms, frustrated by the endless swiping, algorithm-driven matches, and lack of real connections. Users often describe the experience of online dating as repetitive and unfulfilling. The process of creating a profile, sifting through matches, sending messages, and rarely getting meaningful responses has left many feeling disconnected rather than closer to finding a partner. Women frequently report being inundated with messages, while men struggle to get responses—leading to an imbalance that leaves both sides unsatisfied.

Beyond the messaging fatigue, many daters have expressed frustration with the transactional nature of dating apps, where curated profiles and polished bios rarely translate into real-life chemistry. As the industry has shifted toward monetization, many platforms now require users to pay for better visibility, making it increasingly difficult to meet quality matches without spending money. With traditional dating apps feeling more like a chore than a meaningful way to connect, many singles are looking for new ways to meet people—both online and offline. Some are choosing to step away from digital dating entirely, focusing instead on organic connections through hobbies, social gatherings, or mutual friends. Others, however, are turning to new platforms that rethink the way online dating should work. One such platform, Endgame, is approaching matchmaking in a way that moves away from text-heavy bios and endless scrolling. Developed by women entrepreneurs and PhDs, Endgame offers a visual decision-making process that allows users to engage with dating in a more intuitive and natural way.

Unlike traditional dating apps, Endgame doesn’t rely on long bios, swipe mechanics, or rigid algorithms. Instead, it focuses on aesthetic decisions—users select images that best represent their preferences, goals, and values. By analyzing these choices, along with reaction times, the platform identifies meaningful matches based on behavioral science. “Every day, we are exposed to swiping on social media and the creation of vision boards for our goals,” said Endgame founder Candace Hancock. “For online daters, the legacy apps have been hit or miss, but mostly miss. This is because we are not a text-based generation anymore, we are a visual generation.” The idea is to remove the pressure of written profiles and let users engage with dating in a way that feels more natural. Rather than filling out lengthy questionnaires, Endgame users build a profile based on curated images, allowing the app’s algorithm to match them with people who share similar values and lifestyles.

“My friends and pretty much everyone I know have had or have frustrations with contemporary dating apps,” said co-founder Dr. Maegan Renee, PhD. “We at Endgame believe that there is a way to go beyond the superficial and build real connections. That is why we have developed a unique approach that uses visual content in combination with the latest findings from the field of behavioral science to help users discover what they really want, what they want to get, and who they are.” One of the biggest criticisms of modern dating apps is their reliance on paywalls and premium features, which often limit access to quality matches. Endgame is challenging that model with a straightforward subscription plan that ensures all users have an equal opportunity to find real connections. “It’s not a dating app if it operates like a casino,” said Hancock. “You shouldn’t have to gamble your time, energy, and money just to meet someone worth keeping around. With Endgame, everyone pays a single, transparent price for a straightforward experience—no manipulative paywalls, no gimmicks.”