Why Do People Buy What They Buy? Your Guide To The Psychology Of Consumer Behavior For These 10 Products

Continue reading for a few reasons why consumers buy these 10 specific products—let’s help your marketing team better focus their strategies and boost the bottom line!

One of the hardest parts about marketing is trying to discern why people purchase the products they do. While it may feel like a simple “needs versus wants” situation, consumer decisions are more complex than that. From balancing necessities and desires to making logical or emotional choices, people weigh many factors when purchasing goods.

The “Why Buy” Breakdown

We can break down the buying habits of many people into four distinct categories. There are some overlapping tendencies between them, but most shoppers base their purchases on one of these categories. The four main factors that go into purchases are as follows:

Needs

Everyone needs certain things to survive. Food, shelter, and clothing are all essentials that must take precedence over other items. These types of purchases are usually foremost on consumers’ minds.

Wants

Once needs are fulfilled, most people will turn their minds to their personal desires. Whether that’s splurging on new but unneeded shoes or taking the family to a Broadway show, these are the kinds of buys that won’t be detrimental if avoided but can add fun to your life if purchased.

Logic

Purchases are often made for logical reasons, justifying spending on both necessities and desires. These kinds of buys can straddle the line between a true need and a warranted want. EmotionImpulse buys and trend-following are both indicators of emotional buying. While a person may need a particular product, when faced with various options, they may turn to their inner feelings and associations about a brand to make their final decision.

Understanding these four main principles of purchasing can help businesses focus their energies on targeted marketing. Once a company knows why people turn to their products and services, it’ll be in a much better position to make its goods more appealing to its audience.