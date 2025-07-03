Why Priyanka Chopra's Mom Was 'So Mad' When She Brought Nick Jonas Home at 1 A.M. on Their First Date
Nick Jonas didn’t make the best impression when meeting his future mother-in-law for the first time.
Priyanka Chopra opened up about “sharing an apartment” with her mother, Madhu Chopra, around the same time she met Nick, 32, “in person” for the first time.
Priyanka Chopra Invited Nick Jonas Back to Her Place at 1 A.M.
“[At] the end of the night, we went back to my place,” Chopra, 42, explained during a podcast interview on Thursday, July 3, emphasizing they were “just [going] to hang out.”
“We were at the Carlyle and it was closing. I told him, ‘My mom’s home. She might be awake,’” she recounted. The couple proceeded to Chopra’s apartment, where they found Madhu “laid out on the couch watching [‘Law & Order] SVU.'”
Priyanka Chopra Said Her Mom Was 'So Mad'
The Quantico actress revealed her mother was “so mad” that she failed to inform her that she was “bringing a boy back” at 1 a.m.
“She ran to her bedroom [and] was like, ‘You should have told me,’” she recounted. While host Kylie Kelce commended the Jonas Brothers member for meeting Priyanka’s mother on their “first date,” the Baywatch beauty emphasized that it wasn’t a date.
Priyanka Chopra Thought She Blew Her Chance With Nick Jonas
“We met to kind of see what it was,” she remembered. “Then he gave me a hug at the end of the night, and I thought I’d really royally screwed it up. … [He] patted me on the back twice.”
In addition, Priyanka felt she blew the opportunity with the “Burning Up” singer because she showed up more than 45 minutes late for their planned outing.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Tied the Knot in 2019
Priyanka and the Camp Rock alum took their relationship public in 2018 and got engaged just months later during a romantic trip to Greece. They tied the knot in 2019 and in January 2022, welcomed their daughter, Malti.
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the duo shared via social media at the time, announcing the newborn’s arrival. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”