OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Nick Jonas
OK LogoPHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Rock Coordinated Outfits For Romantic Date Night In Paris: Photos

nick jonas and wife priyanka chopra on the run in paris pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 6 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest look is burnin' up our screens!

On Sunday, March 5, the actress went all out for a date night with her hubby, stepping out in a magenta patterned tunic dress with a deep V-neck and matching leggings. She stuck to the monochrome theme by adding a purse and heels in the same exact shade.

Article continues below advertisement
nick jonas and wife priyanka chopra on the run in paris
Source: mega

Jonas, 30, coordinated with his leading lady, rocking a slate gray pantsuit with the same pattern, in addition to black shoes and a black shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top.

They each uploaded some other pics from their night, which included a Valentino fashion show, captioning their instagram posts, "Thank you for having us."

Article continues below advertisement
nick jonas and wife priyanka chopra on the run in paris
Source: mega

The couple have a big year ahead of them, as the former Miss World winner, 40, is busy promoting her new show, Citadel, and her upcoming rom-com, Love Again. Meanwhile, the crooner's band, The Jonas Brothers, will release their sixth album in May, and the group has also hinted at a tour.

In addition, the duo are soaking up every minute with their daughter, Malti, who was born in January 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
nick jonas and wife priyanka chopra on the run in paris
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Nick Jonas

The first several months of the tot's life were beyond stressful, as she was born "extremely premature," the Baywatch star revealed to a magazine.

"She was so small, smaller than my hand," revealed Chopra, noting the people working in the NICU "do God’s work."

Malti spent 100 days in the medical center before coming home, and since then, life has been overwhelmingly wonderful for the new parents.

Article continues below advertisement
nick jonas and wife priyanka chopra on the run in paris
Source: mega

In fact, Malti made her first public appearance on January 30, when Jonas and his bandmate brothers received their star on the Walk of Fame, where he made a touching speech about family life.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you," the "Wings" singer gushed. "It is the greatest gift."

Article continues below advertisement
nick jonas and wife priyanka chopra on the run in paris
Source: mega

"I love being a parent with you [to] Malti Marie," he continued before giving the little one a special greeting. "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.