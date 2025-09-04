Revealed: Why Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin 'Haven't Spoken in 5 Years' Despite Once Being 'Really Close' Friends

Article continues below advertisement

Though Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin remained good pals after Steve Irwin's 2006 death, an insider revealed the pair's friendship has faded. "They haven't really spoken in about five years," a source spilled to a news outlet of where they currently stand.

Why Did Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe Stop Speaking?

"Terri and Russell used to be really close," the insider told an Australian publication. "They would talk on the phone and text all the time, and Terri even considered him to be a father figure to Bindi and Robert after Steve died — so losing contact with him has been pretty tough for her." The source claimed the stars began to grow apart once the Oscar winner's romance with fiancée Britney Theriot started to heat up in 2020. "Terri was happy for Russell when he met Britney. She could see how smitten he was. She certainly never thought it would impact on their friendship like it has," the insider explained, noting that despite rumors, Terri and the movie star never dated.

Despite losing contact, the source said the mom-of-two knows Russell would "be there in a heartbeat" for her if she ever needed him. Terri has touched on their dynamic before, telling a reporter, "In all honesty, he [Russell] and Steve became friends many years ago, and after Steve passed, you find out who your true friends are. And Russell has been very loyal as a great friend."

Terri Irwin Addressed Rumors She Was Dating Russell Crowe

A source said the two lost touch once the movie star's relationship with Britney Theriot heated up.

Terri has also addressed the buzz over her and Russell's friendship, noting she actually found the dating rumors "flattering" since "he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family." "I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends. You know, he stepped up so much when Steve died," she gushed to an outlet. "Russell was the very first person to call me afterwards, and he just said, 'I am so, so sorry.' It meant a lot and now I kind of feel sorry for him because he is forever being linked to me so I could be cramping his style."

Terri Irwin's Love Life

Source: mega The mom-of-two, who married Steve Irwin in 1992, hasn't dated since the zookeeper's 2006 death.