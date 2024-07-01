Why a Sam's Club Plus Membership Is Worth It: All the Benefits

Scan & Go™

One feature of the Plus membership is the innovative Scan & Go™ technology. This tool bypasses the checkout line by scanning items with your smartphone as you shop. Pay through the Sam's Club app and head straight to the exit, making your shopping trip quicker and more stress-free. To learn more about how Scan & Go™ works, visit the Scan & Go™ page.

Sam’s Cash

With a Plus membership, you earn Sam’s Cash on qualifying pre-tax purchases. This rewards program allows you to accumulate cash back on your everyday shopping, providing significant savings over time. The more you shop, the more you earn, making each trip to Sam’s Club even more rewarding.

Free Shipping

Plus members enjoy the convenience of free shipping on most online orders. This benefit ensures that you can have a wide range of products delivered to your doorstep without additional shipping costs, adding more value to your membership and making it easier to get what you need.

Curbside Pickup

Curbside Pickup is another invaluable perk that is included with a Plus membership. This service lets you order online and bring your items directly to your car, saving you time and hassle. A staff member will wheel your other purchases out to the plus member's car. It is perfect for busy schedules and ensures you can get your Sam's Club purchases without stepping inside the store. For more details, check out the Curbside Pickup page.

Early Shopping

Early Shopping is a benefit that gives Plus members access to the store before standard Club members. This allows you to shop in a less crowded environment and get the first pick of popular items. It’s an excellent perk for those who prefer a quieter shopping experience or want to ensure they get their hands on in-demand products.

Extra Savings

A Sam’s Club Plus membership also offers extra savings on prescriptions and optical services. You can save on a variety of medications and receive discounts on eyeglasses and contact lenses, making health and wellness more affordable. These savings extend the value of your membership beyond the checkout aisle and into your everyday life. If you do not have vision insurance, the optical benefits help you get the eyewear you need at an affordable price.