BREAKING NEWS Revealed: Why Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Was Arrested Amid Chaotic Divorce

Scott Wolf contacted authorities after his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, posted his phone number online, ultimately leading to her August 26 arrest.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

Scott Wolf alerted authorities after his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, allegedly posted his phone number online, ultimately leading to her arrest. Kelley, 48, was arrested for electronic disclosure of personal identifying information and electronic communication harassment after police were called to the home of Scott, 57, and Kelley on Tuesday, August 26. Kelley was not present, as she’s not allowed to be per an order in their pending divorce.

Kelley Wolf Allegedly Leaked Scott Wolf's Personal Phone Number

Source: @kelleywolf/Instagram; MEGA Kelley Wolf is accused of leaking her estranged husband Scott Wolf's phone number.

Scott “reported receiving multiple text messages from his wife with whom he is going through a divorce, Kelley Wolf,” according to an affidavit obtained by a news outlet. As the reporting officer conducted his investigation, “Scott received a call from his wife, he answered the call in front of me on speaker phone.” Despite Scott picking up, no one responded. “Scott tried multiple times but no answer before Scott hung up the phone ending the call,” per the officer’s report. “Shortly after Scott started receiving a barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people, some of the calls just showed phone numbers others had the callers names listed. Scott said all of the callers were unknown to him.”

Scott Wolf Saw Instagram Post With His Phone Number

Source: @iamscottwolf/Instagram Scott Wolf's spotted a Instagram post with his phone number on his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf's profile.

The Party of Five actor checked his estranged wife’s Instagram account and spotted a post he believed referenced him as “dimples.” The upload also allegedly included his phone number. The report noted that it was the same phone number that law enforcement had to contact Scott. Only ten minutes after the first call that officers observed, Scott received 24 phone calls as well as countless texts. “Scott said the phone number is to his personal phone he used to communicate with his kids and this is causing a major disruption for him,” according to the report.

Officer's Visited Kelley's Nearby Home

Source: @iamscottwolf/Instagram Kelley Wolf was visited by police after contacted by Scott Wolf.

Officers then visited Kelley, who lived at a nearby home. “Kelley refused to open the front door and talk to me, and instead talked to me through an open front porch window,” the officer reported, adding that she refused to answer his questions about posting Scott’s phone number and told her that he had probable cause to arrest her. “Kelly changed clothes, due to being in a bathrobe while I was speaking to her and then came outside on the front porch. I arrested her for the offense,” the officer said.

Kelley Wolf's Family Is Concerned About Her 'Mental Health'

Source: MEGA Kelley Wolf currently faces two misdemeanors following her arrest on August 26.