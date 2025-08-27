BREAKING NEWS Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Arrested for Harassment, Emergency Hearing to Be Held for Messy Divorce Source: @kelleywolf/Instagram; MEGA Scott and Kelley Wolf split in June after 21 years of marriage. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 27 2025, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Kelley Wolf has been arrested for harassment amid her ugly divorce from actor Scott Wolf. The estranged wife of the Party of Five star was booked in Utah's Summit County Jail on Tuesday, August 26, for two criminal charges — electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information. On the same day of her arrest, Scott also filed for a protective order against Kelley. An emergency hearing for their messy split has been scheduled for Thursday, August 28.

Kelley Wolf Arrested for Harassment

Source: @iamscottwolf/Instagram The exes share three kids.

Kelley, 48, was detained at her home in Summit County, Utah, before she was brought to the Summit County jail. She has yet to go before a judge, who will set her bail. Kelley was arrested for electronic communication harassment — an offense in which an individual repeatedly contacts someone through electronic communications "with intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass, frighten, or disrupt the electronic communications of another" even after the recipient asked them not to, according to the Utah State Legislature's website.

Source: MEGA Kelley Wolf was arrested in Utah on Tuesday, August 26.

It can also involve when an offender "makes contact by means of electronic communication and insults, taunts, or challenges the recipient of the communication or any person at the receiving location in a manner likely to provoke a violent or disorderly response," as well as if they make "contact by means of electronic communication and threatens to inflict injury, physical harm, or damage to any person or the property of any person." The charge can additionally be made if a person "causes disruption, jamming or overload of an electronic communication system through excessive message traffic or other means utilizing an electronic communication device."

Kelley Wolf Begs for Help Moments Before Arrest

Source: @iamscottwolf/Instagram Kelley Wolf was arrested for electronic harassment.

Kelley took to Instagram moments before her arrest to reveal that cops were outside of her home and prepared to take her into custody. "The police are at my house to arrest me. I have no idea why. Deputy [Shayne] Norton said I must comply and I will," she wrote via her Instagram Story late Tuesday night. "I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing." The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans star continued: "He said I will go to Summit County Jail. He said I [will] be taken into a cell. And wait for a judge to make some ruling? I am so scared. So confused. I was about to go on a date and it’s the first time I could breathe." "Please come and help me!!" Kelley begged her nearly 90,000 Instagram followers. "They said they have 'probably cause' of a crime? I cannot go to a hospital!! I have no mental disorders. No drugs. No arrest. No speeding tickets ever!!"

Source: MEGA Kelley Wolf revealed via Instagram that police were outside her home to arrest her.