Why Was 'Ridiculousness' Canceled? Here's Everything to Know So Far After MTV Pulled the Plug Following 46 Seasons

Rob Dyrdek's 'Ridiculousness,' one of MTV's longest-running series, is saying goodbye after 14 years on the air.

The show, hosted by the former professional skateboarder alongside Lauren "Lolo" Wood and Steelo Brim , first aired in 2011.

On October 31, a spokesperson for MTV confirmed to The New York Times that the comedy clip series had been canceled after 14 years and 46 seasons. TMZ , which first reported the news, said staffers were told that Season 46 would be Ridiculousness's last.

One source also said, per NBC News , "As the company works to reimagine MTV for the future, the channel will feature a more curated slate that embraces its experimental DNA — exploring fresh formats, different creative voices, and refreshed programming."

MTV has not provided the exact reason for Ridiculousness' cancelation, but the announcement came in the wake of layoffs at Paramount following its $8 billion merger with David Ellison 's Skydance Media, which has since resulted in 1,000 layoffs in October alone.

The current 46th season of Ridiculousness will continue to air on MTV through 2026. Selected seasons will also remain available to stream on Paramount+ .

In a statement on X on November 10, Dyrdek expressed his gratitude to fans who had been with him throughout his journey on the show.

"I just want to say thank you to every single person that ever watched any of my shows," he wrote. "19 years, four different shows, 2034 episodes. I'm so grateful."

After thanking everyone in the post, he called MTV's decision to cancel Ridiculousness a "divine timing."

"I had really evolved over these last few years and I was growing out of having that ballcap and standing on the Ridiculousness stage and dancing," he added, noting he had become "deeply efficient" while working on the show.

He continued, "It was because I was so committed to this time mastery goal of mine, of understanding all of my time and optimizing all my time. And that's what really led to the show being so efficient and my overall quality of life being amazing."

While Dyrdek must let go of the MTV show, the cancelation paved the way for him to focus on his new project, Existence.

"This is the new studio that I am trading for the Ridiculousness studio. Because as fate would have it, the week my show ends and my run on MTV ends is the same week that I launch what I consider my magnum opus, my time intelligence platform Existence," he said of his new app.