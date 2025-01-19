Wi-Fi Activities That Require Extra Care on Your Part

Statistically, there’s no reason not to wear a helmet whenever you walk out of your home. After all, there’s always a non-zero chance that something might fall on your head while walking around the place.

A similar argument can be made for the use of the internet. Sure, your antivirus should always be on while using Wi-Fi; ideally, you will also be using a VPN, have a firewall on, and still double-check everything. However, most people won’t do this all the time. They should, but they won’t. An antivirus will stay on since it’s not something that requires direct labor on your part, but as for the rest… they might only exercise these cybersecurity steps when necessary.

So, same as with the helmet in the first paragraph, the level of care and precaution that you display will be situational. Here are a few situations in which you need to be extra careful while on Wi-Fi.