'Wicked' Star Marissa Bode Claims She Was Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Disability
Sept. 13 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Marissa Bode, the actress known for her role in Wicked, recently claimed she faced discrimination when attempting to board a flight due to her disability.
In a TikTok video shared on April 23, Bode stated, “I was denied boarding a flight because I was disabled. I wish that were clickbait [and] I wish that were false, but that is what happened.”
The 25-year-old actress expressed her frustration with Southern Airways, the airline involved in the incident. She warned her followers, “For my other disabled peers out there, do not fly Southern Airways.” Bode described the airline as “extremely, extremely small” and suggested that it operates under the misconception that disabled passengers do not travel with them.
The incident occurred as Bode traveled to a speaking engagement in a small Pennsylvania town. After flying with United Airlines, she had no choice but to transfer to Southern Airways for her second flight. Bode struggled to find her boarding pass on the United app, leading to confusion at the gate.
Upon arrival, two gate agents inquired if she could stand. In response to their question, she replied, “No,” only to be told, “I’m sorry, but because of that, we’re going to have to deny you boarding.” Bode was informed that her wheelchair was too heavy for the aircraft.
She recounted, “They proceeded to tell me [that] all the planes within this airline have stairs to get on the plane.” Bode expressed disbelief at this explanation, questioning the airline’s history of accommodating disabled passengers. “I’ve never heard that before. You’re telling me none of the people that have flown on your plane before are disabled?”
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Bode characterized the airline’s actions as “blatant segregation.” She emphasized the need for airlines to recognize and accommodate the needs of disabled travelers, stating, “Disabled people are not an afterthought.”
In addition to her flight ordeal, Bode discussed the reactions to her character in Wicked. While she appreciates the positive reception of the film, she has felt uneasy about certain jokes directed at her character, Nessarose. “It is absolutely OK to not like a fictional character," she remarked.
As Bode continues to speak out, her experience may prompt necessary conversations on airline accessibility. The future of travel for disabled individuals hangs in the balance as Bode advocates for change within the industry.