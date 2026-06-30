'So Disappointing': Wil Wheaton Slams Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as a 'Coward' for Refusing to Speak on Politics
June 30 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Wil Wheaton had a strong opinion about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's decision not to publicly disclose his political views.
"So disappointing to find out he is such a coward," the Stand By Me actor, 53, wrote via Threads on Monday, June 29.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wants to Keep His Politics to Himself
The actor's comments come weeks after Esquire published a profile on Moana star, 54, where he explained that he wanted to keep politics to himself.
During the conversation, the former wrestler was asked whether he avoided speaking about politics in order to appeal to a broader movie audience.
"What I have learned through experience," Johnson told the outlet, "is that I need to keep — need, not want — the main thing the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling."
Dwanye 'The Rock' Johnson Hates the 'Slinging' that Comes With Politics
Johnson doesn't want politics to distract from his craft, though he's open to having conversations.
"There are moments when, hey, there’s nothing we can’t talk about. If I’m wrong, I’ll tell you I’m wrong. Or if I feel like I got a leg up and this is the right way to go, I’ll share it with you," he continued. "Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it. [Laughs.] I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bulls--- that comes with it."
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Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Isn't a Fan of Airing Out Public Disagreements
The Fast & Farious alum brought up Bruce Springsteen's recent anti-Trump tour, suggesting that political conflicts should be talked out rather than aired out in public.
"When I hear you talk about Springsteen, who I love, and this idea that he’s speaking directly to [Donald] Trump in his concerts, my first thought as you were telling me that, in my head, I went, 'Oh, then why don’t they talk?'" he continued. "They should sit down and talk. I don’t know where that goes, but I do know that’s an important step.”
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Previously Endorsed Joe Biden
In the past, Johnson publicly backed Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential campaign, a decision he later regretted.
"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time," he told Fox News' Will Cain ahead of the 2024 presidential election. "Am I gonna do that again this year? That answer is no, I'm not gonna do that, because what I realized — what that caused back then — was something that tears me up in my guts, back then and now, which is division."