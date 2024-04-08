OK Magazine
Dwayne Johnson Warns Fan 'Watch Your F------ Mouth' After Being Called a Sell-Out at Wrestlemania

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got into a verbal altercation with a wrestling fan during Wrestlemania.

The wrestler-turned-actor — who was known for his trash talk during his time in the WWE — was making his way to the ring when a fan shouted, "Cody's coming for you!" referring to rival Cody Rhodes.

Johnson turned to the fan and asked him to repeat himself. When the man did, the Black Adam actor asked him, "What was all before that?"

The fan quipped back, "You sold out!"

"That’s right, That’s what I f------ thought," Johnson snapped back. "Watch your f------ mouth."

This comes after the Fast X star faced backlash for admitting he regretted endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and would not be publicly voicing his pick for president in the upcoming 2024 election.

"Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that," he said in a Fox and Friends Weekend interview ahead of Wrestlemania XL. "I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better."

"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time," the 51-year-old continued. "And I thought back then, when we talk about, 'Hey, you know, I'm in this position where I have some influence and it's my job then … to exercise my influence and share… this is who I'm going to endorse.'"

“Am I gonna do that again this year? That answer is no, I’m not gonna do that, because what I realized — what that caused back then — was something that tears me up in my guts, back then and now, which is division. And that got to me," he said. "The takeaway after that, months and months and months, I started to realize, like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country.'"

Critics have since flooded social media to slam the actor.

One user penned, "Yep. I won’t support Dwayne ever again. He is a traitor and greedy. He lost a loyal fan and I’m not the only one. The Rock is dead to me."

Another chimed in, "[The Rock] just made my NOT list. So sad to see people choose money and their own fame over doing the right thing, or taking a stand for ANYTHING that might cost them a fan or a $. Shame on you Rock!"

