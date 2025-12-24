Will Arnett Addresses His Relationship With Ex-Wife Amy Poehler Nearly 10 Years After Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Will Arnett is addressing speculation surrounding his relationship to his ex-wife, Amy Poehler, in a rare comment nearly 10 years after their 2016 split. “People think that they know. Over the years, I’ve read so many opinions people have,” the Arrested Development actor, 55, told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, December 23. “It’s f----ing hilarious to me how much s--- is just made up and they have zero idea. It’s like, ‘Oh, you think you know what my life is?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Will Arnett Addressed His Relationship With Amy Poehler

Source: MEGA Will Arnett and Amy Poehler were married from 2003 to 2016.

Arnett and Poehler, 54, were married from 2003, announcing their separation in 2012 before finalizing their divorce four years later. The pair share two sons: Archie and Abel. Arnett is also a father to his son Alexander, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Alessandra Brawn, in May 2020. The exes have remained cordial following their split. Earlier this month, Arnett publicly supported his ex-wife after it was announced that both of their podcasts were nominated for the Golden Globes' Best New Podcast award.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Arnett Shared His Text Message Exchange With Amy Poehler

Source: MEGA Will Arnett and Amy Poehler's podcasts were both nominated for Golden Globes.

The “Smartless” podcast host, who co-hosts the show alongside Jason Batemen and Sean Hayes, shared his text message exchange with Poehler after finding out the news on December 8 while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “Congrats. Let’s party,” Poehler reportedly wrote, before jokingly adding. "I don’t have Bateman’s number, but that’s for the best.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Will Arnett Is Dating Supermodel Carolyn Murphy

Source: MEGA Will Arnett is dating Carolyn Murphy.

Arnett was recently romantically linked to supermodel Carolyn Murphy in September. The couple was spotted showing major PDA while attending an event in SoHo during New York Fashion Week. Murphy and Arnett made their red carpet debut the following month at the premiere of Arnett's Is This Thing On? at the BFI London Film Festival in England. "I think that there's just an ease from the moment that we started hanging out," the Twisted Metal star said in an interview published in November. "We have a real ease with each other, and she's just such a generous-of-spirit person, and that's what I love. One of the many things that I love about her."

Amy Poeher Is Dating Former 'New York Times' Editor

Source: MEGA Amy Poehler debuted her relationship with Joel Lovell earlier this year.