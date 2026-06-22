Will Arnett Shuts Down Jason Bateman Over Absurd Question About Ex Amy Poehler: 'I Refuse to Answer That'
June 22 2026, Published 6:53 p.m. ET
Some questions are better left unasked, even on a podcast built around having no boundaries.
During a recent episode of "SmartLess," Will Arnett, 56, made that clear in real time, shutting down co-host Jason Bateman, 57, after he pushed a little too far into the territory of the Is This Thing On? actor's marriage to ex-wife Amy Poehler, 54.
The good-natured banter the trio is known for took a sharp turn when Bateman's curiosity got the better of him, prompting Arnett to draw a hard line as he snapped: "I refuse to answer that."
The exchange offered a rare glimpse of where Arnett's playful, self-deprecating podcast persona ends and his protectiveness over his family begins, and it's safe to say Bateman won't be bringing it up again anytime soon.
'Are You Looking For Clicks?'
The line got crossed when co-host Bateman pressed Arnett on a bathroom habit involving his ex-wife. "Will, did you ever poo in front of Amy?" Bateman asked on the Monday, June 22, episode of the podcast with guest Amy Adams.
Arnett wasn't having it. "Are you looking for clicks?" he shot back. "Are you trying to get something that we can click around?"
Persistently, Bateman tried a different angle to get an answer out of him. "I always forget people listening to this. Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?" he asked again.
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'It's None of Your F---ing Business'
Arnett was not amused by the follow-up either. "I'm sorry. The question is, did I poo in front of Amy? And you're saying that I don't have manners? What are you talking about?" he replied.
Bateman stood by the line of questioning, insisting it "was a good question," a defense Arnett flatly rejected.
"It's not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It's none of your f---ing business," the actor fired back.
Arnett didn't stop there, predicting his ex-wife wouldn't take kindly to the exchange either, telling Bateman she's "going to be outraged" by his comments.
Cohesive Co-Parenting
Arnett and Poehler married in 2003 after years of mutual admiration, separated in 2012, and finalized their divorce in 2016. They share two teenage sons, Archie and Abel.
Though the split was emotional for both of them, the exes have since built a close, supportive friendship centered on co-parenting, with Arnett frequently praising Poehler as a confidante and devoted mother.