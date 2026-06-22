NEWS Will Arnett Shuts Down Jason Bateman Over Absurd Question About Ex Amy Poehler: 'I Refuse to Answer That' Source: MEGA Will Arnett shot back at Jason Bateman on a recent episode of their podcast 'SmartLess.' Olivia Callanan June 22 2026, Published 6:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Some questions are better left unasked, even on a podcast built around having no boundaries. During a recent episode of "SmartLess," Will Arnett, 56, made that clear in real time, shutting down co-host Jason Bateman, 57, after he pushed a little too far into the territory of the Is This Thing On? actor's marriage to ex-wife Amy Poehler, 54.

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Source: MEGA Will Arnett was frustrated with Jason Bateman after being asked a question he felt crossed the line.

The good-natured banter the trio is known for took a sharp turn when Bateman's curiosity got the better of him, prompting Arnett to draw a hard line as he snapped: "I refuse to answer that." The exchange offered a rare glimpse of where Arnett's playful, self-deprecating podcast persona ends and his protectiveness over his family begins, and it's safe to say Bateman won't be bringing it up again anytime soon.

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'Are You Looking For Clicks?'

Source: MEGA Even after Will Arnett showed signs of irritation, Jason Bateman kept pushing.

The line got crossed when co-host Bateman pressed Arnett on a bathroom habit involving his ex-wife. "Will, did you ever poo in front of Amy?" Bateman asked on the Monday, June 22, episode of the podcast with guest Amy Adams. Arnett wasn't having it. "Are you looking for clicks?" he shot back. "Are you trying to get something that we can click around?" Persistently, Bateman tried a different angle to get an answer out of him. "I always forget people listening to this. Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?" he asked again.

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'It's None of Your F---ing Business'

Source: MEGA Will Arnett claimed that his ex-wife Amy Poehler would also not be happy about the question.

Arnett was not amused by the follow-up either. "I'm sorry. The question is, did I poo in front of Amy? And you're saying that I don't have manners? What are you talking about?" he replied. Bateman stood by the line of questioning, insisting it "was a good question," a defense Arnett flatly rejected. "It's not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It's none of your f---ing business," the actor fired back. Arnett didn't stop there, predicting his ex-wife wouldn't take kindly to the exchange either, telling Bateman she's "going to be outraged" by his comments.

Cohesive Co-Parenting

Source: MEGA Will Arnett and Amy Poehler share two teenage sons, Archie and Abel.