Will Arnett, 56, Says He's 'Very Happy' With New Girlfriend Emma Marciano, 28: 'Things Are Going Great'
Oct. 2 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET
Will Arnett got put on the spot about his love life by his "SmartLess" co-hosts.
On the Monday, September 28, episode, which featured guest Seth Meyers, Jason Bateman asked the 56-year-old how things were going at home and in romance.
A Rare Glimpse Into His Love Life
Arnett said everything was going well but dodged the follow-ups and never said girlfriend Emma Marciano's name.
Bateman and Hayes pushed him to spill more, but he argued they already knew the situation and refused to take the bait. His one clear takeaway for listeners was that he's "very, very happy. Things are going great."
Why Arnett Isn't Planning Too Far Ahead
Asked to picture where the relationship might be in five years, Arnett joked that it felt like he was being cross-examined.
“Can I be honest with you. If I f------ knew what five years... I am now, at 56, I have learned a little bit. In the last two years especially, to let go of whatever ideas of whatever I think it’s gonna go or it’s gonna happen," the comedic actor spilled. "As you know, you get dealt so many f------ curveballs. I’m in a place now where I’m really trying my best to just deal with what’s in front of me.”
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Who Is Emma Marciano?
"I surround myself with great people, I’m in great programs with people, I’ve done some work on myself to try to do it in a way so that whatever does come my way, I handle it hopefully better than I have historically,” he added.
Marciano, 28, co-founded the Los Angeles-based fashion label Mimchik and is the daughter of Maurice Marciano, the founder of Guess.
Family Life and a Hollywood Bowl Date
Before this relationship, Arnett was dating Alessandra Brawn, but the pair quietly split in late 2024. They are parents to 6-year-old son Denny. The actor is also a dad to Archie, 17, and Abel, 16, from his marriage to Amy Poehler, which lasted from 2003 to 2016.
Professionally, Arnett and his co-hosts have a big night coming up in Los Angeles, as "SmartLess" is headed to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 17, for a live taping with two mystery guests, according to SiriusXM.
The Hollywood Reporter said the date was rescheduled from last November and will be the show's biggest stage yet.