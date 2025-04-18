NEWS Will Ferrell Rocks Curlers In The Bathtub in Hilarious New PayPal Commercial Source: PayPal Will Ferrell is back in PayPal’s newest national ad

Article continues below advertisement

Will Ferrell is back and better than ever—this time, crooning in curlers and checking out *from the bathtub* in PayPal’s newest national ad spot that dropped just in time for the basketball playoffs. And let’s just say… we’ll never hear “Go Your Own Way” the same again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PayPal

Article continues below advertisement

In the brand-new campaign, the comedy legend channels his inner rockstar to belt out a reimagined version of the Fleetwood Mac classic, “Go Your Own Way,” reminding us that with PayPal, *you really can* pay your own way. Whether it’s a credit card, debit card, bank account, PayPal balance, or the ever-popular Buy Now Pay Later—Ferrell’s got it covered, quite literally, in suds and sass.

Article continues below advertisement

Watch Will sing and shop in the full ad here:

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Ferrell has teamed up with PayPal. The spot is a sequel to their 2024 viral ad, where he remixed Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere.” This time, they are bringing back Ferrell along with other supporting characters (blink and you’ll miss ‘em!), and even more delightfully odd shopping moments—like ordering nachos mid-performance. Iconic. Ferrell himself summed it up best: "It all started with a song about paying where you want. And here we are – crooning about paying the way you want. Credit card? Sure! Debit? Go for it. Pay later? Why, of course! Monopoly money? Not quite, but I’m working on it,” said Will Ferrell. “It’s great to partner with PayPal again – not only has it made me a smart shopper, but the ads are cementing my reputation as the greatest singer of all time.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PayPal

Article continues below advertisement

Move over Harry Styles—Ferrell's coming for the mic and your online cart. “We’re thrilled to pick up where we left off with Will, taking customers on another playful journey that shows them the choice and flexibility they have when using PayPal Checkout,” said Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at PayPal. “We’re at a transformative moment for the brand and we’re leaning into levity and humor to keep PayPal top of mind for the many times a day shoppers are making checkout choices."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PayPal